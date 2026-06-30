Tinubu’s aide has dismissed Peter Obi’s 2027 threat, citing the administration’s performance ahead of elections

Sunday Dare also reacted to Obi’s 2023 Lagos win and explained why he expects a different outcome

The presidency criticised Obi’s public comments while expressing confidence in Tinubu’s re-election chances

The Presidency has dismissed concerns that Peter Obi could become a major challenge to President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Sunday Dare, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, said the Tinubu administration is confident of its chances and believes its record in office will help it secure victory at the polls.

Dare made the comments during an interview on Mic On Podcast with Seun Okinbaloye, where he said the government is focused on delivering results rather than worrying about opposition figures.

After Obi’s 2023 Lagos victory, Tinubu’s aide shares why the Presidency believes history will not repeat itself. Photo: PeterObi, officialABAT

Source: Twitter

“This government is not afraid of Peter Obi. He is not a nightmare to our government. Maybe before, Peter Obi was a threat, but right now, he is no threat because we stand on the solid ground of performance,” Dare said.

Presidency points to Tinubu administration’s record

Dare said the government had studied Nigeria’s major challenges and introduced policies aimed at addressing them.

He said the administration’s achievements would serve as evidence for voters ahead of the 2027 election.

“We have been able to interrogate the problems of this country. Decisions are being taken, policies are being unfolded across the country, and we have a scorecard to show,” he said.

Dare criticises Obi’s public comments

The presidential aide also criticised Obi’s public statements and media appearances, saying they often lack clear explanations.

“Peter Obi is not a nightmare. Maybe you replace nightmare with nuisance because if you see some of his reactions, they are very pedantic. Sometimes you wonder.

"You listen to some of his interviews, ask him a question, and he goes in a roundabout direction that does not make sense,” Dare said.

Presidency reacts to Obi’s 2023 Lagos victory

Dare also spoke about Obi’s performance in the 2023 presidential election, where the former Anambra governor defeated Tinubu in Lagos state.

The Presidency gives its reason for confidence as Peter Obi prepares for another presidential contest in 2027.

Source: Facebook

He said the outcome would not happen again in the 2027 election.

“Peter Obi defeated President Tinubu in Lagos in 2023. This is 2026; it can’t happen again,” Dare said.

Five mistakes Obi must avoid in 2027 - Analyst

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that analyst Donald Okwuosa outlined five mistakes Peter Obi must avoid ahead of the 2027 elections, including weak party structure and funding issues.

He praised Obi’s choice of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as running mate, saying the move could strengthen his northern support base.

Okwuosa advised Obi to improve mobilisation, documentation, and financial strategies to boost his chances in the next election.

Obi vows to contest 2027 despite NDC setback

Legit.ng previously disclosed that Peter Obi reacted after a court overturned the judgment recognising the Nigeria Democratic Congress as a political party ahead of the 2027 elections.

The former Anambra governor vowed to remain on the ballot, alleging efforts to block his presidential ambition.

Obi said he expected challenges but remained confident his political journey would continue despite legal hurdles.

Source: Legit.ng