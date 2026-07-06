Three suspects arrested in the murder of Kitan Oyesiku and her security guard, Pelumi Adetayo

Suspects to be arraigned at Magistrate Court in Abeokuta on July 6, 2026

Police recovered stolen vehicle and crucial exhibits during the ongoing investigation

Three suspects arrested over the alleged murder of former Ogun state Television (OGTV) broadcaster, Kitan Oyesiku, and her security guard, Pelumi Adetayo, are set to appear before a Magistrate Court in Abeokuta on Monday, July 6.

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed that the suspects would be arraigned at Magistrate Court 3, Isabo, by 11:30 a.m.

Three suspects in the murder of Kitan Oyesiku and her guard will face court today in Abeokuta. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Police spokesperson Babaseyi Oluseyi said,

"The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform members of the media that the three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Madam Kitan Oyesiku and her security guard will be arraigned today, Monday, July 6, 2026, at Magistrate Court 3, Isabo, Abeokuta, by 11:30 am."

Investigation led to arrests

The suspects were arrested less than two weeks after detectives launched an investigation into the killings at Oyesiku's residence in Abeokuta, Punch reported.

Police said officers found signs of forced entry during their visit. Adetayo's body was discovered at the security post, while Oyesiku was found dead inside the house. Her missing Lexus RX330 was later recovered.

According to Commissioner of Police Bode Ojajuni, investigators made a breakthrough after recovering a note from the stolen vehicle, which was subjected to forensic examination.

The prime suspect, 22-year-old Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip, was subsequently arrested at a construction site in Abeokuta.

Police recover exhibits

Investigators also recovered the stolen vehicle and several exhibits, including a broken hammer, a cutlass, a plank and a black pen.

The police said the suspects remain entitled to due process while investigations continue to identify and prosecute anyone connected to the alleged crime, Vanguard reported.

Murder of ex-broadcaster: Suspect speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ogun state police command has arrested three suspects linked to the killing of retired Ogun State Television (OGTV) broadcaster, Olakitan Oyesiku, and her security guard, Pelumi Adetayo.

The suspects identified as Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip, 22; Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola, 27; and Sobu Obafunsho, 36, were arrested following intelligence gathering and investigations into the incident.

Source: Legit.ng