Murder of Ex-OGTV Broadcaster, Guard: 3 Suspects Arraigned as Police Take Action
- Three suspects arrested in the murder of Kitan Oyesiku and her security guard, Pelumi Adetayo
- Suspects to be arraigned at Magistrate Court in Abeokuta on July 6, 2026
- Police recovered stolen vehicle and crucial exhibits during the ongoing investigation
Three suspects arrested over the alleged murder of former Ogun state Television (OGTV) broadcaster, Kitan Oyesiku, and her security guard, Pelumi Adetayo, are set to appear before a Magistrate Court in Abeokuta on Monday, July 6.
The Ogun State Police Command confirmed that the suspects would be arraigned at Magistrate Court 3, Isabo, by 11:30 a.m.
Police spokesperson Babaseyi Oluseyi said,
"The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform members of the media that the three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Madam Kitan Oyesiku and her security guard will be arraigned today, Monday, July 6, 2026, at Magistrate Court 3, Isabo, Abeokuta, by 11:30 am."
Investigation led to arrests
The suspects were arrested less than two weeks after detectives launched an investigation into the killings at Oyesiku's residence in Abeokuta, Punch reported.
Police said officers found signs of forced entry during their visit. Adetayo's body was discovered at the security post, while Oyesiku was found dead inside the house. Her missing Lexus RX330 was later recovered.
According to Commissioner of Police Bode Ojajuni, investigators made a breakthrough after recovering a note from the stolen vehicle, which was subjected to forensic examination.
The prime suspect, 22-year-old Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip, was subsequently arrested at a construction site in Abeokuta.
Police recover exhibits
Investigators also recovered the stolen vehicle and several exhibits, including a broken hammer, a cutlass, a plank and a black pen.
The police said the suspects remain entitled to due process while investigations continue to identify and prosecute anyone connected to the alleged crime, Vanguard reported.
Murder of ex-broadcaster: Suspect speaks
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ogun state police command has arrested three suspects linked to the killing of retired Ogun State Television (OGTV) broadcaster, Olakitan Oyesiku, and her security guard, Pelumi Adetayo.
The suspects identified as Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip, 22; Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola, 27; and Sobu Obafunsho, 36, were arrested following intelligence gathering and investigations into the incident.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944