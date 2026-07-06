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15 Die in Road Crash After Truck Driver Carrying 48 People Suffers Fatigue
Nigeria

15 Die in Road Crash After Truck Driver Carrying 48 People Suffers Fatigue

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • Fifteen people died after a truck carrying 48 passengers crashed along the Ilorin to Jebba Expressway in Kwara State
  • The FRSC attributed the fatal accident to driver fatigue and said 17 passengers sustained injuries while 16 others escaped unhurt
  • Rescue teams evacuated the injured to hospital and continued searching beneath the truck's load for any additional victims

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Fifteen people have lost their lives after a truck carrying 48 passengers crashed along the Ogbomoso to Oko Olowo section of the Ilorin to Jebba Expressway in Kwara State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps said the accident occurred at about 2.32 a.m. on Monday near the Muslim Cemetery area. The lone crash involved a DAF XF truck with registration number GWL 274 XC.

The lone DAF truck crashed near the Muslim Cemetery area in Kwara State.
FRSC personnel responded to the fatal truck crash on the Ilorin to Jebba Expressway.
Source: Facebook

What caused the fatal Kwara crash?

Kwara Sector Commander of the FRSC, Kabir Kazeem, said investigations indicated that the driver became fatigued before the vehicle crashed.

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According to him, all 48 occupants of the truck were male. Fifteen died at the scene, while 17 others sustained injuries of varying severity. Sixteen passengers escaped without injuries.

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Kazeem said the injured victims suffered fractures, dislocations and bruises. They were evacuated to Arewa Medical Centre and Baki Hospital for treatment.

What happened after the accident?

The FRSC official disclosed that the bodies of those who died had been released to their families through the Sarkin Hausawa of Oko Olowo in Moro Local Government Area for burial.

He added that rescue workers continued searching the crash site to determine whether additional victims had been trapped beneath the truck's load.

The emergency operation was conducted by personnel from the RS8.15 Oloru Unit Command and the RS8.1 Kwara Command at the Oko Olowo Outpost.

Following the tragedy, the FRSC said it would step up public awareness campaigns through meetings with transport operators and other stakeholders across the state.

Kazeem urged motorists to avoid driving when tired, especially during night journeys. He also warned against mixed loading and other unsafe transport practices that increase the risk of fatal crashes.

The latest accident adds to concerns over road safety on Nigeria's highways, where fatigue, speeding and poor driving decisions continue to contribute to deadly collisions.

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10 killed, 6 injured after truck rams into bus

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ten people have died and six others sustained injuries following a fatal road crash involving a truck and a commercial bus along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun state.

Rescue workers evacuated injured victims to Victory Hospital in Ogere for treatment.
A Sinotruk truck and a Toyota Hiace bus gets involved in a fatal road accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Photo: FRSC
Source: Facebook

The accident occurred at about 8.05 pm on Sunday at Saapade Bridge. It involved a white Sinotruk truck and a white Toyota Hiace bus.

The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed that 18 people were involved in the collision, Punch reports.

What caused the Ogun road crash?

The Public Education Officer of the FRSC Ogun Sector Command, Afolabi Odunsi, in a post on social media, said the victims comprised 15 adult males, two adult females and one male child.

According to him, nine adult males and one male child died in the crash, while six others, made up of four adult males and two adult females, sustained varying degrees of injuries. Two adult male occupants escaped without injuries.

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10 killed, 6 injured after truck rams into bus in devastating road accident

Trailer accidents claim 19 lives in Plateau and Gombe

Legit.ng reported that road accidents claimed at least 19 lives within 24 hours in Gombe and Plateau states, raising renewed concerns over speeding and reckless driving on major highways during the festive travel period.

In Gombe state, nine people died following a collision involving a trailer and a Sharon bus on the Kaltungo Cham road.

According to Daily Trust, the crash occurred in Kaluwa community within Kaltungo Local Government Area and was confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Corps on Monday.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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