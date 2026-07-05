Federal College of Education students celebrated new free WiFi, enhancing educational opportunities and digital access

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan championed digital initiatives, promoting success for students in a tech-driven world

Community hoped for expanded WiFi access to foster innovation and competitiveness in Kogi Central's education sector

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Okene, Kogi state - Students of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Okene, Kogi state, celebrated on Sunday, July 5, after a free campus-wide WiFi facility facilitated by Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central, was installed.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng by Senator Natasha's media team, the initiative is being hailed as another strategic intervention aimed at bridging the digital divide and expanding access to quality education through technology across Kogi Central.

Students of the Federal College of Education, Okene, celebrate after Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan facilitated the installation of a free campus-wide WiFi facility. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

Students described the free internet initiative as a transformative development that would enhance teaching, learning, research, innovation, and entrepreneurship within the institution.

Natasha backs students' digital future

Speaking after the installation, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan reaffirmed her commitment to investing in initiatives that empower young people and prepare them for success in an increasingly digital world.

The Punch quoted Senator Natasha as saying:

"Education remains one of the greatest investments we can make in our future. Access to the internet is no longer a luxury; it is an essential tool for learning, innovation, research, and economic empowerment. Our students deserve the same digital opportunities available anywhere in the world."

She added:

"This free WiFi initiative is designed to remove barriers to knowledge, encourage innovation, support academic excellence, and equip our young people with the digital skills required to compete globally. We will continue to invest in projects that improve lives and build a stronger, more prosperous Kogi Central."

The senator said improved digital connectivity would give students access to international learning resources, online certification programmes, artificial intelligence, software development, entrepreneurship, and remote employment opportunities.

Students seek wider WiFi rollout

Reacting to the development, many students and residents expressed hope that similar digital infrastructure projects would be extended to other tertiary institutions across Kogi Central, helping position the district as a hub for innovation, digital education, and knowledge-driven development.

According to them, the initiative would reduce the cost of internet data, improve academic research, provide easier access to digital libraries and online courses, and create opportunities to acquire globally competitive digital skills.

Per Leadership, the students added that reliable internet access would enable students to participate in virtual learning, develop innovative ideas, build technology-driven businesses, and compete more effectively in the global digital economy.

Furthermore, education stakeholders welcomed the initiative, noting that reliable internet connectivity has become essential for modern higher education, particularly in research, online learning, academic collaboration, innovation, and digital inclusion.

Education stakeholders applaud Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's free campus WiFi initiative for some students in Kogi state. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

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Akpoti urges stronger anti-smuggling measures

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate called on the federal government to initiate immediate diplomatic and humanitarian measures to repatriate hundreds of Nigerian women and children currently held in Libyan prisons.

The resolution followed a motion by Senator Aniekan Bassey of Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District on the urgent need to safeguard Nigerians from smuggling, slavery, and human rights abuses in Libya.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan proposed an additional motion directing the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) to collaborate with Libyan authorities to fast-track the release and repatriation of Nigerian female inmates and their children born in detention.

Source: Legit.ng