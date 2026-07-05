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DisCo Releases List of Areas Affected by Power Supply Issues Due to Rain
Energy

DisCo Releases List of Areas Affected by Power Supply Issues Due to Rain

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • The EKEDC has released a list of Lagos communities affected by a temporary power outage
  • The outage was caused by flooding that affected the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) substation infrastructure
  • EKEDC urged customers in the affected areas to stay away from flooded electrical installations and follow safety precautions

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The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced a temporary power outage affecting several communities in Lagos following flooding that disrupted the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) substation infrastructure.

The distribution company said the interruption was caused by ongoing flooding affecting TCN facilities and advised customers in the affected areas to exercise caution around electrical installations.

EKEDC warns customers after flooding disrupts electricity supply
Flooding disrupts power supply as EKEDC names affected communities Photo: NMET
Source: Getty Images

The update was contained in an emergency power notice issued to customers.

Power outage hits Lagos communities

According to EKEDC, electricity supply has been temporarily interrupted in the following areas:

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  • Agungi Area
  • Ajose Adeogun
  • Aboyade Cole (Part)
  • Chevron Alternative Area
  • Chevy View Estate
  • Gbangbala
  • Igbokushu
  • Kusenla
  • Lekki Phase 1
  • Ligali Ayorinde
  • Morinho Drive
  • OADC/Mayegun Area
  • Osapa London
  • Victory Park Estate
  • Ajiran Environs
  • Alpha Beach
  • Carlton Gate
  • Chevron Drive
  • Elegushi Area
  • Igbo Efon
  • Jakande/Coastal Road
  • Landmark Road
  • Lekki Tollgate 2 Area
  • Maroko
  • Muri Okunola
  • Oniru
  • Platinum Way
  • Waterfront/White Sands Area

Read also

TCN announces 7-hour power outage in Abuja, lists affected areas and restoration timeline

The company did not give a timeline for restoring electricity but said the outage was caused by flooding affecting TCN substation infrastructure, Punch reports

The notice stated:

"Due to ongoing flooding affecting TCN substation infrastructure, power supply has been temporarily interrupted in the affected areas."
Heavy rainfall causes power disruption in several Lagos communities
EKEDC confirms temporary blackout in parts of Lagos Photo: AFP
Source: Getty Images

EKEDC issues flood safety advisory

As part of measures to avert issues, EKEDC urged residents to stay away from electrical installations, cables and transformers in flooded areas, warning that floodwater can conduct electricity and become fatal.

The company also advised customers to switch off their main electricity supply if floodwater enters their buildings, provided it is safe to do so, and avoid touching electrical equipment with wet hands or while standing in water.

It also warned residents to treat every fallen or low-hanging power line as live, avoid makeshift electrical connections, and ensure a qualified electrician inspects flooded electrical installations before power is restored.

EKEDC further appealed to customers to report flooded substations, exposed cables, damaged transformers and other unsafe electrical infrastructure, stressing that "floodwater and electricity are a deadly combination.

Read also

Fire erupts at Lagos fuel terminal as Fire Service gives first official update

The statement concluded:

"Floodwater and electricity are a deadly combination. If you see water around electrical equipment, stay away, stay safe, and Call 0708 067 1170 immediately. Your life is more valuable than any property. Please report any flooded substations, infrastructure and stay away from flooded areas."

19 hours of power outage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) notified customers of a planned power outage expected to last about 19 hours in parts of Kogi State.

The utility said the temporary disruption would affect customers in Lokoja town, Konton Karfe, the Naval Base, Banda, Felele, the Army Barracks, and nearby communities.

AEDC explained that the outage was necessary to allow the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to carry out scheduled maintenance at the Lokoja Transmission Station.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

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