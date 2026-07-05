The EKEDC has released a list of Lagos communities affected by a temporary power outage

The outage was caused by flooding that affected the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) substation infrastructure

EKEDC urged customers in the affected areas to stay away from flooded electrical installations and follow safety precautions

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced a temporary power outage affecting several communities in Lagos following flooding that disrupted the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) substation infrastructure.

The distribution company said the interruption was caused by ongoing flooding affecting TCN facilities and advised customers in the affected areas to exercise caution around electrical installations.

Flooding disrupts power supply as EKEDC names affected communities Photo: NMET

Source: Getty Images

The update was contained in an emergency power notice issued to customers.

Power outage hits Lagos communities

According to EKEDC, electricity supply has been temporarily interrupted in the following areas:

Agungi Area

Ajose Adeogun

Aboyade Cole (Part)

Chevron Alternative Area

Chevy View Estate

Gbangbala

Igbokushu

Kusenla

Lekki Phase 1

Ligali Ayorinde

Morinho Drive

OADC/Mayegun Area

Osapa London

Victory Park Estate

Ajiran Environs

Alpha Beach

Carlton Gate

Chevron Drive

Elegushi Area

Igbo Efon

Jakande/Coastal Road

Landmark Road

Lekki Tollgate 2 Area

Maroko

Muri Okunola

Oniru

Platinum Way

Waterfront/White Sands Area

The company did not give a timeline for restoring electricity but said the outage was caused by flooding affecting TCN substation infrastructure, Punch reports

The notice stated:

"Due to ongoing flooding affecting TCN substation infrastructure, power supply has been temporarily interrupted in the affected areas."

EKEDC confirms temporary blackout in parts of Lagos Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

EKEDC issues flood safety advisory

As part of measures to avert issues, EKEDC urged residents to stay away from electrical installations, cables and transformers in flooded areas, warning that floodwater can conduct electricity and become fatal.

The company also advised customers to switch off their main electricity supply if floodwater enters their buildings, provided it is safe to do so, and avoid touching electrical equipment with wet hands or while standing in water.

It also warned residents to treat every fallen or low-hanging power line as live, avoid makeshift electrical connections, and ensure a qualified electrician inspects flooded electrical installations before power is restored.

EKEDC further appealed to customers to report flooded substations, exposed cables, damaged transformers and other unsafe electrical infrastructure, stressing that "floodwater and electricity are a deadly combination.

The statement concluded:

"Floodwater and electricity are a deadly combination. If you see water around electrical equipment, stay away, stay safe, and Call 0708 067 1170 immediately. Your life is more valuable than any property. Please report any flooded substations, infrastructure and stay away from flooded areas."

19 hours of power outage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) notified customers of a planned power outage expected to last about 19 hours in parts of Kogi State.

The utility said the temporary disruption would affect customers in Lokoja town, Konton Karfe, the Naval Base, Banda, Felele, the Army Barracks, and nearby communities.

AEDC explained that the outage was necessary to allow the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to carry out scheduled maintenance at the Lokoja Transmission Station.

Source: Legit.ng