Nigerians may soon invest in Dangote Petroleum Refinery's $5 billion IPO, termed a 'people’s IPO' by CEO David Bird

Investor interest surges, with a July private placement reportedly 3.7 times oversubscribed amid global energy market disruptions

Dangote Refinery plans to nearly double capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day within three years

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians could soon have an opportunity to own a stake in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery as the facility prepares for a planned initial public offering (IPO) that could become one of Africa’s largest.

The refinery has submitted an application for a potential $5 billion IPO to Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters. However, the final size of the offering has not been determined.

Nigerians to own shares of Dangote Refinery as company submits application. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

David Bird, chief executive officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, said the company’s ambition is to make the IPO widely accessible to Nigerians.

“We really want to drive participation,” Bird told Reuters, describing the proposed offering as a “people’s IPO.”

The plan could give Nigerian investors a rare opportunity to participate directly in the growth of one of the country’s most significant industrial projects.

Foreign listing put on hold

While international investors could eventually gain access to the refinery, Bird said the company does not plan to pursue a foreign listing immediately.

According to the CEO, the refinery wants at least three years of demonstrated production and financial performance before considering an overseas listing. Such a track record, he said, could help the company secure a stronger valuation.

London has been mentioned as a possible destination for a future international listing.

Bird declined to disclose the refinery’s valuation or confirm the final size of the planned IPO. However, the company’s July private placement raised $2.5 billion and valued the refinery at approximately $40 billion.

Investor interest builds

Investor appetite for the refinery appears strong. Africa Finance Corporation said it led a group of strategic investors in the July private placement, which was reportedly 3.7 times oversubscribed.

The transaction attracted significant demand from African and international institutional investors, highlighting the growing investor interest surrounding the refinery.

The facility has also benefited from disruptions in global energy markets linked to the Iran war, increasing demand for alternative supplies of refined petroleum products.

Bird said the refinery became Europe’s largest supplier of jet fuel in June and July, while its products have also found markets across Africa and Western Europe.

Refinery targets major expansion

Dangote Petroleum Refinery is also preparing for a massive expansion that could nearly double its current capacity.

Bird confirmed plans to increase refining capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day within three years. The expansion will be financed partly through proceeds from the IPO and additional debt.

The new investment is expected to cost substantially less than the approximately $20 billion spent to build the original refinery.

Bird said the refinery has strong advantages over many US refining assets, including access to local crude supplies, robust domestic demand and an integrated operating structure.

Dangote Refinery submits an application for Nigerians to buy shares. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The facility currently supplies most of Nigeria’s gasoline and diesel requirements and meets the country’s entire jet fuel demand.

With Africa still facing a structural shortage of refined petroleum products and petrochemicals, Dangote believes the refinery has significant room to expand.

Dangote plans to build another Refinery

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has announced plans to construct a $16 billion oil refinery in Lamu, Kenya, a project he says would become the largest refinery in East Africa and serve markets stretching from the region into Egypt.

Dangote told reporters the facility would have a processing capacity of about 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day, surpassing his own 650,000-barrel-per-day Lagos refinery.

Source: Legit.ng