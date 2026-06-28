The newly elected NAJUC chairman, Olakunle Olasanmi, urged judiciary correspondents to maintain accuracy in court reporting ahead of the 2027 elections

He said improved professionalism in judicial reporting would help reduce misinformation and prevent manipulation of court decisions by political actors

The association announced plans to strengthen welfare support, enforce dues payment and deepen cooperation with judicial and security institutions

The newly elected Chairman of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), Abuja chapter, Olakunle Olubunmi Olasanmi, has called on judiciary reporters to uphold accuracy and professionalism in covering court proceedings as political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections gather momentum.

Olasanmi said responsible court reporting would help reduce the spread of false information and prevent the distortion of judicial decisions by individuals seeking to mislead the public.

NAJUC chairman urged accurate court reporting ahead of 2027 elections. Photo: Getty

Source: Facebook

He described the judiciary beat as one of the most sensitive areas of journalism and urged members to remain committed to factual reporting.

Why is accurate court reporting crucial?

Speaking shortly after the inauguration of the association's eight-member executive committee over the weekend, as reported by NANS and Vanguard, the chairman said the new leadership would work closely with judicial stakeholders and security agencies to tackle the activities of fake news merchants and unaccredited individuals covering the courts.

He also pledged to deliver a productive tenure and improve members' welfare. According to him, outstanding benefits owed to members for special occasions such as marriages, childbirth and bereavement would be reviewed and settled where possible.

"As part of plans to hit the ground running, we are going to pay all those who have had reasons to celebrate one thing or the other, like marriages, child birth, burial etc, who are being owed their entitlement in the next one month.

"I and my EXCO will look at our financial books and see the possibilities of settling all outstandings."

What changes will NAJUC introduce?

Olasanmi announced plans to strengthen the association's finances through improved compliance with members' dues. He disclosed that the executive committee would seek the approval of Congress to increase monthly dues from ₦500 to ₦1,000.

He also constituted a three member Standing Committee comprising Joseph Kadiri, Sunday Benjamin Ejike and Garry Ochigbo to support the executive whenever necessary.

The chairman said members would also have the opportunity to review proposed amendments to the association's constitution during a future Congress.

What did outgoing chairman say?

Olasanmi thanked members for their confidence in the new executive and promised to justify the mandate entrusted to his team.

The immediate past chairman, Kayode Lawal, reflected on the achievements of the outgoing leadership, citing improvements in unity, training and members' welfare despite the challenges that followed the COVID-19 period.

"Looking back today in the area of unity of members, we fare very well and we thank you all for that.

"In the area of training, we did not default. In the area of welfare, you are all in a better position to assess us."

Lawal urged members to extend the same level of cooperation to the new leadership, while Chairman of the 2026 Election Committee, Elder Andrew Orolua, congratulated the newly elected officials and called on members to pay their dues regularly to strengthen the association's activities.

Peter Obi's media office reacts to NDC court ruling

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the media office of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, has described the recent High Court judgment in Lokoja on the legal status of the party as a temporary obstacle, saying its legal team will challenge the decision.

The Peter Obi Media Reach, POMR, said it had received numerous enquiries following the ruling. It stated that the party's lawyers were already reviewing the judgment with a view to filing an appeal.

Source: Legit.ng