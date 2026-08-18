Finland's Finnish Immigration Service confirmed that exceptions to the language skills requirement are granted very rarely during citizenship applications

Foreigners aged 65 and above, those with qualifying health conditions, and adults who arrived illiterate in Finland are among those who can request an exemption

A fourth category covers work-related grounds and other very weighty reasons, though the Finnish government noted these cases are especially uncommon

Finland has outlined four specific categories of foreigners who may apply for an exception to the language skills requirement when seeking Finnish citizenship, according to information published by the Finnish Immigration Service.

Under Finnish law, citizenship applicants are generally required to submit proof of proficiency in either Finnish or Swedish.

Finland Announces 4 Categories of Foreigners Exempt From Language Requirement for Citizenship

Source: Getty Images

However, the Immigration Service has confirmed that exceptions exist, though it stressed these are granted very rarely and that application processing fees are non-refundable regardless of the outcome.

Who qualifies for language exemption

1. Age

The first group covers applicants who have reached the age of 65. While this age threshold opens the door to requesting an exception, the Immigration Service noted that proof of language skills may still be required in certain cases.

2. Health

The second category applies to people whose state of health, or a sensory or speech disability, makes it impossible to acquire the required level of Finnish or Swedish. Applicants in this group must submit certificates from all language courses completed in Finland, alongside a medical certificate from a treating doctor. That certificate must be as recent as possible and must clearly explain whether the condition permanently prevents language acquisition, how it does so, and what treatment has been administered.

3. Illiterary

The third exemption covers adults who arrived in Finland unable to read or write. To support this type of request, applicants must provide a certificate from a teacher who has taught them, confirming their illiteracy upon arrival, as well as either a certificate assessing their speaking and comprehension level in Finnish or Swedish, or evidence of regular participation in Finnish or Swedish language classes.

4. Work-related and other special grounds

The fourth category is split into two parts. The first covers work-related grounds, specifically situations where a person holds a permanent full-time position in Finland that would be unreasonably difficult to carry out without Finnish citizenship. The Immigration Service pointed out that exceptions under this ground are extremely rare, as very few jobs in Finland actually require citizenship as a condition.

The second part of the fourth category is reserved for what the Immigration Service described as "very weighty reasons" that make it genuinely impossible for an applicant to acquire sufficient language skills. This is assessed on a case-by-case basis, taking into account all available information and any language certificates submitted.

Applicants should also be aware that requesting any of these exceptions extends the overall processing time for a citizenship application, as the Immigration Service will likely need to conduct additional research and may request further documents before reaching a decision.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng