Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo called on members of the state house of assembly to set aside personal differences following a leadership crisis

The governor's remarks came after former speaker Blessing Agbebaku resigned on Monday amid threats of impeachment over alleged vehicle procurement fraud

Okpebholo warned new speaker Yekini Idaiye that excluding members from legislative affairs could trigger fresh divisions in the assembly

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has called on lawmakers in the state house of assembly to shelve their differences and work together, saying political office is temporary and must be approached with humility and dedication to public service.

Okpebholo made the remarks on Monday when he received new speaker Yekini Idaiye and 13 other members of the assembly at the government house in Benin City. He urged Idaiye to champion unity, transparency and teamwork as the assembly's fresh leadership settles in.

The governor's intervention follows the abrupt resignation of Blessing Agbebaku, who stepped down as speaker earlier the same day. According to the News Agency of Nigeria, members of the assembly had accused Agbebaku of inflating the purchase prices of Lexus 570 Jeeps and Hilux vehicles procured for the assembly, with impeachment moves already underway before he quit.

Okpebholo's warning to new speaker

Addressing Idaiye directly, Okpebholo said the new speaker must ensure that every lawmaker is fully carried along in the assembly's legislative affairs. He cautioned that shutting members out of key decisions risked creating the same kind of friction that brought down the previous leadership.

"Don't be just an ordinary speaker," the governor told Idaiye, stressing that the office carries weighty responsibilities that go beyond ceremony.

Okpebholo also advised lawmakers to resolve any internal disagreements within the chamber rather than airing them on social media, describing mutual respect as central to effective legislative work. He said the emergence of new leadership offered a chance to reset relationships and build a stronger, more cohesive assembly.

The governor identified teamwork as the foundation of good legislative leadership and encouraged members to raise concerns through dialogue rather than public confrontation.

Edo: New speaker pledges support for governor

Idaiye said the visit to the government house was meant to formally introduce the new legislative leadership to the governor and offer assurances of cooperation. He said the assembly was committed to supporting Okpebholo's administration through sound legislation and a constructive working relationship with the executive arm of government.

See the full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng