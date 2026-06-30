Governor Douye Diri removes suspended Swali Community ruler following committee recommendations for peace and governance

Deputy Governor Akpe announces new leadership election process within three months for Swali Community

Former ruler required to return Certificate of Recognition and Staff of Office to authorities

Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri, has approved the removal of the suspended paramount ruler of Swali Community, Chief Wilcox Job Seiyefa, from the Ebeniken chieftaincy stool following recommendations from a fact-finding committee.

The decision was announced by the Deputy Governor, Dr Peter Akpe, during a meeting with Swali Community stakeholders at the Government House in Yenagoa.

Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri approves removal of traditional ruler following fact-finding report. Photo credit: Douye Diri

Source: Twitter

The traditional ruler and his Council of Chiefs had earlier been suspended in May 2025 over allegations bordering on their handling of insecurity in the community, Daily Trust reported.

Diri cites peace and good governance

According to the Deputy Governor, the withdrawal of the monarch’s recognition was carried out in line with provisions of the Bayelsa State Chieftaincy Law, particularly those relating to maintaining peace and order.

Akpe said the committee consulted community stakeholders and security agencies before reaching its recommendations.

“The fact-finding committee engaged various stakeholders in Swali Community, and also got advice from security agencies on the way forward.

“From the recommendations of the committee, following their findings, it is clear that, as at the time those actions (causing violence and insecurity) were taken, the leadership was weak and not firm to take decisions to manage the situation," he said.

He added that the governor approved the withdrawal of the Staff of Office of Chief Seiyefa “in the interest of peace”, Leadership reported.

New leadership process begins

Akpe announced that the government would immediately begin the process of selecting a new paramount ruler for Swali Community, with the election expected to be completed within three months.

“The Government will facilitate the election of a new paramount ruler in Swali Community by setting up an electoral committee, and the election must be conducted within three months starting from 30th of June, 2026,” he said.

The government also directed the removed ruler to return his Certificate of Recognition and Staff of Office to the relevant authorities.

Kwara gov sacks special aides, others

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Kwara state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved a cabinet reshuffle affecting all Special Advisers, Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, as well as the Deputy Chief of Staff and Principal Private Secretary.

The development was announced on Monday by the governor’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mashood Agboola, who described the move as a minor cabinet shake-up aimed at strengthening the administration.

Source: Legit.ng