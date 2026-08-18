The UK Home Office has officially revoked the Bloomsbury Institute's student sponsor licence on Wednesday, August 5, 2026

The London-based higher education provider failed the annual Basic Compliance Assessment on three key immigration metrics

Existing international students at the institute will not be immediately affected, but some may need to transfer to another institution

The UK Home Office has stripped the Bloomsbury Institute, a higher education provider in central London, of its licence to sponsor international students, effective Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

The revocation follows the institution's failure to pass the Basic Compliance Assessment (BCA), a mandatory annual check that all student sponsors must clear to retain their immigration sponsorship privileges.

UK revokes university’s student sponsorship licence and reveals what went wrong. Photo Credit: Jeff J Mitchell, School Finder

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The Home Office confirmed the development in an official statement.

Why the Bloomsbury Institute lost its licence

The BCA measures three performance indicators: the rate at which visa applications from sponsored students are refused, the proportion of sponsored students who actually enrol on their course, and the proportion who successfully complete it.

At the time of the Bloomsbury Institute's assessment, sponsors were required to keep their visa refusal rate below 10%, maintain an enrolment rate of at least 90%, and achieve a course completion rate of at least 85%. The institute fell short of all required thresholds.

The Home Office noted that the assessment was conducted under the standards that were in place before June 1, 2026, when the government introduced stricter compliance rules.

Under the updated framework, visa refusal rates must now be below 5%, enrolment rates must reach at least 95%, and course completion rates must remain at or above 85%, rising further to 90% for assessments submitted from June 2027. The Home Office confirmed that the Bloomsbury Institute would also have failed to meet the tougher new benchmarks.

As a result of the revocation, the institution has been removed from the Register of Student Sponsors and can no longer accept or sponsor new international students through the Student Route.

Bloomsbury Institute: What happens to current students

The Home Office said its priority is to limit disruption to international students already enrolled at the Bloomsbury Institute. Those currently studying there will not be affected right away, as the institution has been given a short window to continue teaching its sponsored students.

A small number of students who are unlikely to finish their courses within that period will receive support to transfer to another institution. Those who choose not to transfer will need to either secure an alternative visa route for which they qualify or leave the United Kingdom.

The Home Office said it will work alongside the Department for Education, the Office for Students, and relevant sector bodies throughout the transition. Students on the Student Visa route who need guidance are encouraged to speak directly with the Bloomsbury Institute, with further official advice expected to follow shortly.

International students holding other forms of permission to remain in the UK, as well as domestic students, are not affected by the licence revocation.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had released a list of schools and universities licensed to sponsor foreign students.

UK's financial requirements for student visa applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had set its financial requirements for student and child student visa applicants.

Certain applicants are exempt from providing financial evidence, including those who have already held a valid UK visa for at least 12 months, nationals whose country is on the exemption list, Student Union Sabbatical Officers, and those applying to train as a doctor or dentist.

Course fees are set out in the applicant's Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS), which the education provider issues once a place on a course is offered.

Source: Legit.ng