The PDP officially presented a Certificate of Return to Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, confirming him as the party's recognised governorship candidate

The presentation took place during the PDP National Executive Committee meeting and the inauguration of the party's 2026 to 2030 NEC members

Party leaders said the recognition followed the completion of legal and electoral requirements, paving the way for Pantami to spearhead the PDP's governorship campaign in Gombe

The Peoples Democratic Party has officially confirmed Prof. Isa Ali Pantami as its governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Gombe State after presenting him with his Certificate of Return.

The presentation took place during the party's National Executive Committee meeting and the inauguration of its 2026 to 2030 NEC members at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja.

Prof. Isa Ali Pantami received his Certificate of Return as the PDP's governorship candidate for Gombe State. Photo: IsaAliPantami

Source: Facebook

Why did PDP recognise Pantami?

The party said the certificate was issued to candidates whose nominations had fulfilled all legal and electoral requirements and had been recognised and published by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Daily Trust reports.

The meeting was chaired by PDP National Chairman Abdulrahman Mohammed, whose leadership the party said had been affirmed by the Supreme Court and recognised by INEC.

PDP officials said the move reinforces the party's preparations for the 2027 governorship election in Gombe State, with Pantami now confirmed to lead its campaign for the state's top office.

Pantami ditches APC, joins PDP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has secured the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State after formally joining the party and emerging as its flag bearer through a voice affirmation primary.

Isa Ali Pantami has defected to the PDP and secured the party’s governorship ticket. Photo: FB/IsaPantami

Source: Facebook

Pantami was presented as the sole aspirant during the PDP primary election held on Tuesday, May 26, in Gombe, where party officials confirmed his emergence without a contested vote.

As reported by Daily Trust, the election panel chairman, Hon. Gregory Yenlong, declared him the party’s candidate following the affirmation process by delegates.

Speaking after his nomination, Pantami said his decision to contest the governorship was driven by a desire to serve the people of Gombe State. He pledged that his administration, if elected in 2027, would be guided by fairness and justice.

Pantami now prepares to face Jamilu Gwamna, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, in what is expected to be a closely watched contest.

Retired police officer wins senate ticket

In another report, Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje has lost his bid to secure the All Progressives Congress senatorial ticket for Gombe Central ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The former governor was defeated in direct primary election by retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohammed Ahmed, who enjoyed the backing of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

APC releases names of disqualified reps aspirants

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC released the names of House of Representatives aspirants disqualified from participating in its screening process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The affected aspirants are from Ondo, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Kogi and Rivers states. The party disclosed the development in a statement issued on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

Source: Legit.ng