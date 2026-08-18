Spain's government has updated its residency permit fee structure starting January 1, 2026, with different rates depending on nationality

Americans face a different fee than other nationalities under the new schedule published by Spain's consular authorities

The fees apply to non-lucrative residence visa applicants and can now be paid online through an official government portal

Spain has officially published its updated residency permit fees for 2026, revealing a two-tier pricing structure that charges American applicants more than nationals from other countries.

The new fee schedule took effect on 1 January 2026 and applies to applicants for non-lucrative residence visas.

Spain posts new residency permit fees for foreigners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Spain's 2026 residency permit fee breakdown

According to information published on the official website of the Spanish Consulate in Los Angeles, Americans are required to pay $140 (N189,182), while applicants from all other nationalities are charged $106 (N143,252).

The non-lucrative residence visa is a popular route for individuals who wish to live in Spain without working or engaging in professional activity in the country. It is frequently sought by retirees and remote workers with sufficient independent income to support themselves.

Under the updated schedule, the pricing split between Americans and other nationalities reflects a reciprocal fee arrangement that Spain, like many countries, applies based on what foreign governments charge Spanish nationals for equivalent visa services.

The consulate also confirmed that residency permit fees can now be paid online via a designated government form. Applicants who pay through the online portal must attach proof of payment when submitting their application documents.

Bank balance for Spain's retirement residency permit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Spain's non-lucrative residency visa requires applicants to prove financial means covering at least 400% of the country's IPREM index.

Retirees seeking the permit must hold a state pension or life annuity paid in convertible currency to be eligible.

Source: Legit.ng