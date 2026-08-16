Nollywood actor Kunle Omisore addressed his divorce in a candid new interview, describing the healing process as something only God can handle

Omisore stated that he sometimes sat alone in his parked car outside his home to hide his emotional struggles from his children

The Yoruba actor shared his vision for the next decade, expressing a desire to return to Europe and raise his kids in the way of the Lord

Veteran Nollywood actor Kunle Omisore has spoken candidly about life after his marriage ended, explaining that loneliness remains one of his biggest battles even with female company available to him.

In an interview with African A-List, which aired on YouTube on August 15, 2026, Kunle Omisore discussed his divorce, his role as a father, and what he hopes the next chapter of his life looks like.

Kunle Omisore speaks about divorce, loneliness and relationships after his failed marriage. Photo: 33filmsomisore

Source: Instagram

On the subject of healing after a broken marriage, the actor was blunt.

He described the process as one that never fully concludes, saying that although he has chosen not to dwell on the pain, it has permanently shaped who he is.

"It's difficult; it's only God who can heal a divorcee. I am not holding on to the hurt; it's just going to be a part of you. You cannot live out of it," he said.

Kunle Omisore speaks on loneliness of life without a wife

What struck Kunle Omisore most, he explained, was not the absence of female attention but the absence of genuine companionship.

He drew a clear line between having women around and having a wife, stressing that the two are entirely different experiences.

The veteran Yoruba actor described moments when he would return home already burdened, with no one to offer comfort.

Kunle Omisore opens up about fatherhood, divorce and the loneliness he experiences at home. Photo: 33filmsomisore

Source: Instagram

Rather than let his children witness his distress, he would sit in his car outside the house until he had composed himself.

"You'll feel lonely in the house; it's not like you don't have a woman who can satisfy you, but that is different from having a wife. There are times when you know that when you're troubled, someone would calm you down. Instead, I will get home, I will park outside for a while, and wind down, so those children wouldn't know something is wrong with me," he said.

Despite the emotional weight of the divorce, Kunle Omisore refused to frame the marriage itself as a failure, pointing to his children as its most significant outcome.

"I didn't suffer a failed marriage because glorious children came from it," he stated.

Kunle Omisore's vision for the next 10 years

Looking ahead, the actor said he has a clear picture of where he wants to be in a decade.

He spoke of returning to Europe to live quietly and focus on raising his children with a strong spiritual foundation.

"In the next ten years, I want to go back to Europe, live a quiet life and raise my children in the way of the Lord," he said.

Watch Kunle Omisore's interview video below:

Kunle Omisore speaks on bond with Mide Martins

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Kunle Omisore spoke about his bond with actress Mide Martins.

He explained that his relationship with Mide Martins goes beyond work, describing it as family-oriented and genuine, which is why he does not charge her for appearances in her films

Omisore further explained that he prefers female friendships to avoid competition.

Source: Legit.ng