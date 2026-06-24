Lagos Security Operative Honoured for Returning $9,100

A Lagos security operative has won widespread praise after returning a customer’s misplaced $9,100 at a bank branch.

Adebanjo Samuel’s act of honesty has been hailed as a shining example of integrity in Nigeria’s private security industry.

Proton Security Service Limited has announced plans to formally honour him at a civic reception for his remarkable conduct.

A Lagos-based security operative, Adebanjo Samuel, has been praised for his exceptional honesty after returning a customer’s misplaced $9,100 while on duty at a First City Monument Bank branch in Marina, Lagos.

The incident, which took place on May 25, 2026, was confirmed in a statement issued by Proton Security Service Limited to PUNCH Metro on June 23. 2026.

Lagos security operative Adebanjo Samuel displays integrity by returning $9,100 at a bank branch. Photo credit: PSS/x

Source: Twitter

Proton Security Commends Honesty

According to Proton Security, Adebanjo’s action has strengthened confidence in the discipline, professionalism, and integrity of its personnel. The company described him as “a true hero, showing that something great can still come out of here.”

To honour his conduct, Proton Security announced plans to host a special civic reception at its corporate headquarters. The event will bring together colleagues, family members, friends, industry stakeholders, and media representatives to celebrate Adebanjo’s remarkable act of honesty.

Leadership Reaction

Managing Director of Proton Security Service Limited, Odebunmi Adekunmi, described Adebanjo’s action as a proud moment for the organisation. He said: “This act of honesty reflects the principles upon which our organisation was built and the standards we expect from every member of our workforce. Adebanjo has demonstrated that professionalism extends beyond carrying out assigned duties; it also involves making the right decisions when no one is watching.”

Adebanjo Speaks on Integrity

Expressing gratitude, Adebanjo explained that his decision was guided by principle rather than the amount involved. He stated: “It is not about the amount; it is about the principle. I was raised to be truthful and to do what is right irrespective of the circumstances. Even if the money had been much more, I would still have returned it. Integrity is something I believe should never be compromised.”

He added that the recognition encourages him to remain steadfast in doing what is right and hopes his story inspires others to choose integrity.

Integrity in Nigeria shines as Adebanjo Samuel proves that honesty defines true legacy. Photo credit: Legit

Source: Original

Industry Perspective

Director of Business Development and Strategy at Proton Security, Olabisi Familusi, emphasised that the company’s integrity standards remain uncompromising. He noted that Adebanjo’s conduct strengthens trust in Nigeria’s private security industry and sends a positive message globally.

Familusi remarked: “This symbolic act is capable of inspiring trust in Nigeria globally and sending the right message to the growing population of young Nigerians that integrity pays, and its reward is everlasting.”

Adebanjo Samuel’s story is a powerful reminder that honesty and integrity remain timeless virtues. His action not only brought honour to himself and his organisation but also set a strong example for others in the security profession and beyond.

Source: Legit.ng