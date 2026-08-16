INEC declared results for all 30 local government areas in the Osun State governorship election held on Saturday, August 15, 2026

The commission announced the outcome hours after voting concluded across the state's 30 local government areas

Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Oye Ekiti, served as the State Returning Officer for the election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the results of the Osun State governorship election conducted on Saturday, August 15, 2026, covering all 30 local government areas in the state.

The announcement came within hours of the close of voting across the state, with INEC moving swiftly to collate and declare outcomes from each of the 30 local government areas where the election was held.

Returning officer presides over collation

Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, served as the State Returning Officer for the election. He presided over the collation and announcement of the final results on behalf of the commission.

The Osun governorship poll drew significant attention ahead of polling day, with the outcome expected to reshape the state's political landscape in the run-up to the 2027 general elections.

INEC had earlier deployed personnel and materials to all 30 local government areas ahead of the exercise, with the commission tasked with ensuring the process met its constitutional and procedural obligations from voting through to the final declaration.

LGs won by Governor Adeleke

Ayedaade LG

Accord – 16,681

APC – 15,719

ADC – 331

Ayedire LG

Accord – 11,073

APC – 9,910

ADC – 148

Boluwaduro LG

Accord – 7,118

APC – 7,050

ADC – 179

Ede North LG

Accord – 35,427

APC – 10,283

ADC – 307

Ede South LG

Accord – 26,188

APC – 6,219

ADC – 390

Egbedore LG

Accord – 19,278

APC – 11,194

ADC – 363

Ejigbo LG

Accord – 18,458

APC – 16,195

ADC – 5,053

Ife Central LG

Accord – 21,171

APC – 15,913

ADC – 747

Ife East LG

Accord – 27,201

APC – 18,600

ADC – 935

Ife North LG

Accord – 13,879

APC – 9,613

ADC – 333

Ifedayo LG

Accord – 7,427

APC – 6,836

ADC – 673

Ifelodun LG

Accord – 21,171

APC – 18,396

ADC – 509

Ila LG

Accord – 16,211

APC – 12,934

ADC – 259

Ilesa West LG

Accord – 16,196

APC – 12,756

ADC – 673

Iwo LG

Accord – 27,085

APC – 19,660

ADC – 588

Odo-Otin LG

Accord – 18,003

APC – 15,435

ADC – 377

Oriade LG

Accord – 21,343

APC – 14,863

ADC – 423

Orolu LG

Accord – 12,352

APC – 10,622

ADC – 236

Osogbo LG

Accord – 36,480

APC – 30,474

ADC – 1,503

11 LGs won by Oyebamiji

Atakumosa East LG

Accord – 7,872

APC – 9,036

ADC – 333

Atakumosa West LG

Accord – 7,479

APC – 10,037

ADC – 213

Boripe LG

Accord – 12,448

APC – 19,963

ADC – 379

Ife South LG

Accord – 13,507

APC – 14,674

ADC – 290

Ilesa East LG

Accord – 12,280

APC – 16,208

ADC – 504

Irepodun LG

Accord – 14,504

APC – 15,713

ADC – 249

Irewole LG

Accord – 10,934

APC – 29,972

ADC – 275

Isokan LG

Accord – 13,765

APC – 14,063

ADC – 384

Obokun LG

Accord – 12,023

APC – 16,120

ADC – 205

Ola-Oluwa LG

Accord – 10,063

APC – 10,782

ADC – 213

Olorunda LG

Accord – 23,514

APC – 24,671

ADC – 666

Source: Legit.ng