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2026 Osun Governorship Elections: Full List of All 30 LG Results Announced by INEC
Politics

2026 Osun Governorship Elections: Full List of All 30 LG Results Announced by INEC

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • INEC declared results for all 30 local government areas in the Osun State governorship election held on Saturday, August 15, 2026
  • The commission announced the outcome hours after voting concluded across the state's 30 local government areas
  • Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Oye Ekiti, served as the State Returning Officer for the election

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The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the results of the Osun State governorship election conducted on Saturday, August 15, 2026, covering all 30 local government areas in the state.

The announcement came within hours of the close of voting across the state, with INEC moving swiftly to collate and declare outcomes from each of the 30 local government areas where the election was held.

Returning officer presides over collation

Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, served as the State Returning Officer for the election. He presided over the collation and announcement of the final results on behalf of the commission.

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The Osun governorship poll drew significant attention ahead of polling day, with the outcome expected to reshape the state's political landscape in the run-up to the 2027 general elections.

INEC had earlier deployed personnel and materials to all 30 local government areas ahead of the exercise, with the commission tasked with ensuring the process met its constitutional and procedural obligations from voting through to the final declaration.

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LGs won by Governor Adeleke

Ayedaade LG

  • Accord – 16,681
  • APC – 15,719
  • ADC – 331

Ayedire LG

  • Accord – 11,073
  • APC – 9,910
  • ADC – 148

Boluwaduro LG

  • Accord – 7,118
  • APC – 7,050
  • ADC – 179

Ede North LG

  • Accord – 35,427
  • APC – 10,283
  • ADC – 307

Ede South LG

  • Accord – 26,188
  • APC – 6,219
  • ADC – 390

Egbedore LG

  • Accord – 19,278
  • APC – 11,194
  • ADC – 363

Ejigbo LG

  • Accord – 18,458
  • APC – 16,195
  • ADC – 5,053

Ife Central LG

  • Accord – 21,171
  • APC – 15,913
  • ADC – 747

Ife East LG

  • Accord – 27,201
  • APC – 18,600
  • ADC – 935

Ife North LG

  • Accord – 13,879
  • APC – 9,613
  • ADC – 333

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Ifedayo LG

  • Accord – 7,427
  • APC – 6,836
  • ADC – 673

Ifelodun LG

  • Accord – 21,171
  • APC – 18,396
  • ADC – 509

Ila LG

  • Accord – 16,211
  • APC – 12,934
  • ADC – 259

Ilesa West LG

  • Accord – 16,196
  • APC – 12,756
  • ADC – 673

Iwo LG

  • Accord – 27,085
  • APC – 19,660
  • ADC – 588

Odo-Otin LG

  • Accord – 18,003
  • APC – 15,435
  • ADC – 377

Oriade LG

  • Accord – 21,343
  • APC – 14,863
  • ADC – 423

Orolu LG

  • Accord – 12,352
  • APC – 10,622
  • ADC – 236

Osogbo LG

  • Accord – 36,480
  • APC – 30,474
  • ADC – 1,503

11 LGs won by Oyebamiji

Atakumosa East LG

  • Accord – 7,872
  • APC – 9,036
  • ADC – 333

Atakumosa West LG

  • Accord – 7,479
  • APC – 10,037
  • ADC – 213

Boripe LG

  • Accord – 12,448
  • APC – 19,963
  • ADC – 379

Ife South LG

  • Accord – 13,507
  • APC – 14,674
  • ADC – 290

Read also

Osun Governorship Election: Winner announced for Iwo LGA

Ilesa East LG

  • Accord – 12,280
  • APC – 16,208
  • ADC – 504

Irepodun LG

  • Accord – 14,504
  • APC – 15,713
  • ADC – 249

Irewole LG

  • Accord – 10,934
  • APC – 29,972
  • ADC – 275

Isokan LG

  • Accord – 13,765
  • APC – 14,063
  • ADC – 384

Obokun LG

  • Accord – 12,023
  • APC – 16,120
  • ADC – 205

Ola-Oluwa LG

  • Accord – 10,063
  • APC – 10,782
  • ADC – 213

Olorunda LG

  • Accord – 23,514
  • APC – 24,671
  • ADC – 666

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
APCOsun StateINECAdemola Adeleke
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