2026 Osun Governorship Elections: Full List of All 30 LG Results Announced by INEC
- INEC declared results for all 30 local government areas in the Osun State governorship election held on Saturday, August 15, 2026
- The commission announced the outcome hours after voting concluded across the state's 30 local government areas
- Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Oye Ekiti, served as the State Returning Officer for the election
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The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the results of the Osun State governorship election conducted on Saturday, August 15, 2026, covering all 30 local government areas in the state.
The announcement came within hours of the close of voting across the state, with INEC moving swiftly to collate and declare outcomes from each of the 30 local government areas where the election was held.
Returning officer presides over collation
Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, served as the State Returning Officer for the election. He presided over the collation and announcement of the final results on behalf of the commission.
Breaking: Accord Party's Adeleke in early lead in Osun election after results from 15 LGAs, full list emerges
The Osun governorship poll drew significant attention ahead of polling day, with the outcome expected to reshape the state's political landscape in the run-up to the 2027 general elections.
INEC had earlier deployed personnel and materials to all 30 local government areas ahead of the exercise, with the commission tasked with ensuring the process met its constitutional and procedural obligations from voting through to the final declaration.
LGs won by Governor Adeleke
Ayedaade LG
- Accord – 16,681
- APC – 15,719
- ADC – 331
Ayedire LG
- Accord – 11,073
- APC – 9,910
- ADC – 148
Boluwaduro LG
- Accord – 7,118
- APC – 7,050
- ADC – 179
Ede North LG
- Accord – 35,427
- APC – 10,283
- ADC – 307
Ede South LG
- Accord – 26,188
- APC – 6,219
- ADC – 390
Egbedore LG
- Accord – 19,278
- APC – 11,194
- ADC – 363
Ejigbo LG
- Accord – 18,458
- APC – 16,195
- ADC – 5,053
Ife Central LG
- Accord – 21,171
- APC – 15,913
- ADC – 747
Ife East LG
- Accord – 27,201
- APC – 18,600
- ADC – 935
Ife North LG
- Accord – 13,879
- APC – 9,613
- ADC – 333
Ifedayo LG
- Accord – 7,427
- APC – 6,836
- ADC – 673
Ifelodun LG
- Accord – 21,171
- APC – 18,396
- ADC – 509
Ila LG
- Accord – 16,211
- APC – 12,934
- ADC – 259
Ilesa West LG
- Accord – 16,196
- APC – 12,756
- ADC – 673
Iwo LG
- Accord – 27,085
- APC – 19,660
- ADC – 588
Odo-Otin LG
- Accord – 18,003
- APC – 15,435
- ADC – 377
Oriade LG
- Accord – 21,343
- APC – 14,863
- ADC – 423
Orolu LG
- Accord – 12,352
- APC – 10,622
- ADC – 236
Osogbo LG
- Accord – 36,480
- APC – 30,474
- ADC – 1,503
11 LGs won by Oyebamiji
Atakumosa East LG
- Accord – 7,872
- APC – 9,036
- ADC – 333
Atakumosa West LG
- Accord – 7,479
- APC – 10,037
- ADC – 213
Boripe LG
- Accord – 12,448
- APC – 19,963
- ADC – 379
Ife South LG
- Accord – 13,507
- APC – 14,674
- ADC – 290
Ilesa East LG
- Accord – 12,280
- APC – 16,208
- ADC – 504
Irepodun LG
- Accord – 14,504
- APC – 15,713
- ADC – 249
Irewole LG
- Accord – 10,934
- APC – 29,972
- ADC – 275
Isokan LG
- Accord – 13,765
- APC – 14,063
- ADC – 384
Obokun LG
- Accord – 12,023
- APC – 16,120
- ADC – 205
Ola-Oluwa LG
- Accord – 10,063
- APC – 10,782
- ADC – 213
Olorunda LG
- Accord – 23,514
- APC – 24,671
- ADC – 666
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng