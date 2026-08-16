Over 180,000 metric tonnes of petrol arrived at Lagos and Warri terminals across several vessels in August 2026

Depot prices fell across Lagos, Calabar, Port Harcourt and Warri, with Dangote Refinery recording the lowest rate at N1,166 per litre

Industry analysts say the fresh supplies could push depot operators to cut prices further as competition among marketers intensifies

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerian motorists may be set for further fuel price relief after multiple petrol-laden vessels arrived at major coastal terminals in Lagos and Warri. In contrast, depot prices continued to decline across key markets.

Data from Petroleumprice.ng showed that more than 180,000 metric tonnes of petrol were represented in the latest cargo movements, involving six vessels: Bora, LIAN XI LU, ST Lady Doyin, Brands Hatch, Princess Oge and Matrix Pride.

Petrol availability improves as multiple vessels deliver fresh cargoes across Nigeria Photo: Chunyip Wong

Source: Getty Images

Vessels and Where They Berthed

The Bora, carrying 20,000 metric tonnes, arrived on August 12 and was scheduled to load at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery before discharging at Stockgap in Port Harcourt.

On the same date, LIAN XI LU, carrying 33,000 metric tonnes, was scheduled to berth at AIPEC, while ST Lady Doyin, with 37,000 metric tonnes on board, berthed at Bovas, Punch reports.

At Pinnacle, Brands Hatch arrived on August 11 carrying 61,000 metric tonnes and berthed the following day. In Warri, Princess Oge brought in 15,000 metric tonnes and arrived on August 10, berthing at RainOil after loading at the Dangote Refinery. Matrix Pride, also carrying 15,000 metric tonnes, was scheduled to berth at Matrix.

Depot Prices Fall Across Nigeria

The surge in product availability is coinciding with depot owners across the country lowering their prices.

Recent market data showed price cuts in Lagos, Calabar, Port Harcourt and Warri, with some operators reducing rates by as much as N21 per litre.

On Friday, August 14, Dangote Refinery posted the lowest depot price in Lagos at N1,166 per litre.

African Terminal and Bono each cut their prices by N10 to N1,180 per litre, while Integrated reduced its rate by N11 to N1,179 per litre.

These adjustments follow Dangote Refinery's earlier decision to cut its petrol ex-depot price by N50 per litre, bringing it down from N1,215 to N1,165. That new rate took effect on August 6.

Industry analysts had anticipated further reductions as marketers worked through older stock bought at higher prices and shifted to cheaper, freshly sourced supplies.

The arrival of new cargoes is expected to increase competition among depot operators and improve short-term product availability.

However, how much of this feeds through to pump prices at filling stations will depend on how quickly lower depot costs are passed through the supply chain.

Petrol supplies rise as vessels deliver fresh cargoes to Lagos, Warri terminals Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Other factors, including international crude oil prices, shipping costs and the pace at which cargoes are discharged and evacuated, will also shape what motorists ultimately pay at the pump.

The ongoing developments reinforce the growing role of domestic refining in Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector, with Dangote Refinery's pricing increasingly influencing how private depots compete.

Marketers fight back as Dangote files lawsuit against import licenses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Marketers said they are ready to oppose a suit filed by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to stop the issuance of new petrol import licences in the country.

The legal battle followed recent approvals granted by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to six companies to import about 720,000 metric tonnes of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) to support domestic supply.

Marketers approved to import PMS are: NIPCO, AA Rano, Matrix Energy, Shafa, Pinnacle Oil, and Bono Energy.

Source: Legit.ng