Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele reacted to defamation claims made by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso over controversial prophecies

Primate Ayodele clarified his 'prophetic remarks' after Kwankwaso alleged that it was meant to taint his image

The cleric spoke on purported misinterpretations and sent a warning message to the Nigerian public about his messages

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, on Thursday, June 25, denied allegations of defamation made against him by Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The former Kano governor had accused the Lagos-based cleric of defaming him over a prophecy in which Ayodele allegedly claimed that the politician would betray former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, in his 2027 presidential election ambition.

Primate Ayodele denies defaming Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, says his remarks were prophetic. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM, @primate_ayodele

Source: Twitter

Ayodele clarifies prophecy on Kwankwaso

But in a statement issued by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, made available to Legit.ng, Ayodele maintained that his prophecy was not intended to attack or malign Kwankwaso's character.

The cleric said he merely conveyed what he described as a divine revelation, stressing that his comments were not influenced by any personal relationship or grievance against the politician.

According to him, he has never met Kwankwaso and has no personal issues with him.

He said:

"I wish to state clearly that the purpose of my prophecies has never been to defame, malign, or attack anyone's personality. I only speak based on what I receive from the throne of God.”

Ayodele added that the prophecy had been misunderstood and misrepresented by some individuals, leading the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice presidential candidate to perceive it as a personal attack.

He stated:

"For the sake of clarity, I would like to state that my message was greatly misunderstood and misrepresented by those interested in Kwankwaso's political career. Sadly, even the politician misunderstood my statement and perceived it as a personal attack and an attempt to malign his character.”

Primate Ayodele says his prophecies are divine messages, not personal attacks. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Primate Ayodele defends prophecies

Furthermore, the cleric stated that he respects Kwankwaso and that personal sentiments or political considerations do not influence his prophecies.

He also urged individuals mentioned in his prophecies to seek clarification before making accusations or issuing threats.

Primate Ayodele warned against the manipulation of his videos for political or personal purposes, saying appropriate action would be taken against anyone found altering his messages to serve ulterior motives.

Read more on Kwankwaso:

Kwankwaso dismisses alleged alliance with Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kwankwaso slammed those saying that he is working for President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in a video interview with Global TV Nigeria, monitored by Legit.ng, Kwankwaso said, “only foolish people would believe that.”

The 69-year-old insisted that he is a serious opposition figure.

Source: Legit.ng