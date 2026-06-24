Kwankwaso threatens N10 billion lawsuit against cleric Ayodele for defamatory statements

Lawyer demands an immediate retraction and apology within 24 hours from Ayodele

Cleric's comments allegedly harm Kwankwaso's reputation as a prominent politician

The vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has threatened legal action against cleric Babatunde Ayodele of the Evangelical Spiritual Church, demanding N10 billion in damages over alleged defamatory statements.

Kwankwaso’s lawyer, Magaji Mato, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, issued a pre-action letter to Ayodele, which was shared by the politician’s media aide, Saifullahi Hassan.

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Source: Twitter

The letter accused the cleric of making false and damaging claims about Kwankwaso during an appearance before his congregation in Lagos State.

Kwankwaso seeks withdrawal of statements

According to the legal notice dated June 11, Kwankwaso demanded an immediate retraction and apology from Ayodele over comments allegedly questioning his relationship with NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The lawyer said the cleric allegedly described Kwankwaso as a “fake” ally of Obi and claimed he accepted the vice-presidential role after receiving payment, Premium Times reported.

The letter stated that the remarks were harmful to Kwankwaso’s reputation, describing him as a former Kano State governor, ex-minister of defence, former senator and former presidential candidate.

Legal action threatened over alleged comments

In the letter, Mato said:

“Our Client’s attention has been drawn to your viral publication, which is trending on all social media platforms and in international and local news outlets, wherein you published malicious and defamatory content against him.”

The lawyer demanded that Ayodele publish a retraction and apology within 24 hours and provide an undertaking to stop making further statements considered defamatory.

The letter warned that failure to comply would lead to a lawsuit seeking “substantial damages to the tune of Ten Billion Naira”.

Ayodele had not responded to the legal notice at the time of filing this report.

Obi, Kwankaso to commit to NDC's oath

PReviously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced an anti-defection policy, which will compel candidates for elective offices to sign indemnity and affidavit forms, which means that they would be committed to vacate their seats if they dump the party after winning the elections.

This policy was disclosed at the national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, June 16. The oath will affect prominent members of the party, including Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the party in the 2027 presidential elections.

Source: Legit.ng