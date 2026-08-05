Egypt coach Mohamed Kamal praised Nigeria's quality but made clear his side intends to compete in the decisive group stage match

Nigeria lost their opening game 3-2 to Malawi before a 1-0 win over Zambia, while Egypt suffered back-to-back heavy defeats

Nigeria must beat Egypt by at least three goals to ensure smooth qualification, with the match set for the Olympic Stadium in Rabat

Egypt Women's national team coach Mohamed Kamal has issued a confident message to the Super Falcons of Nigeria ahead of their final 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations group stage meeting, saying his side will come into the match ready to fight.

The two teams face off at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat with contrasting situations. Nigeria, the 10-time continental champions, need to win and do so by a convincing margin.

Egypt approaches Super Falcons with confidence ahead of WAFCON 2026 match. Photo from @echeginii.

Source: Twitter

A victory by three goals or more would put their qualification in their own hands, though they still need the result between Malawi and Zambia in the other group fixture.

Egypt, however, are in a far tighter spot. The Cleopatras were beaten 6-0 by Zambia in their opening match and then fell 3-1 to Malawi in their second game, leaving them requiring a near-impossible swing in goal difference to advance.

As noted by CAF, by some calculations, Egypt would need to beat Nigeria and score 11 goals to keep any realistic hope of progressing, while hoping Malawi beat Zambia.

The Super Falcons also had a difficult opening when they lost 3-2 to Malawi in their first group game, a result that raised concerns about their campaign. They steadied themselves with a 1-0 win over Zambia in the second match to keep their qualification chances alive.

Egypt coach backs his side to compete

Despite the lopsided run of results, Kamal was measured and respectful in his assessment of the Super Falcons before the encounter.

“Nigeria is a huge African football nation. The majority of their players play in the best clubs in the world. This level of experience makes all the difference,” he said at the pre-match conference.

Captain Mahira Ali echoed the same spirit, calling on her teammates to go into the match with belief and use it as a platform to demonstrate the growth of Egyptian women's football.

“We asked the players to regain confidence and play our football. We want to show that Egyptian Women's Football continues to progress,” she said.

For Nigeria, the match is an opportunity to finish the group stage on a strong note and carry momentum into the knockout rounds. For Egypt, it represents a final chance to bow out with dignity and make a statement about where their programme is heading.

Where to watch Egypt vs Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Egypt vs Nigeria as the Super Falcons prepare for a decisive Group C clash against the Cleopatras.

The 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final Group C match on Wednesday will be available on SuperSport channels on DStv and GOtv, as well as on their streaming platforms and the free-to-air channel Afro Sports.

Source: Legit.ng