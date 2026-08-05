A Lagos commuter, known on X as @lollypeezle, has left internet users in stitches as he narrated a dramatic incident that happened on a bus he boarded.

It all started after a conductor turned down a female passenger's N700 fare, insisting that she pay him N800, and things took an unexpected turn from that point.

More details shortly...

A Lagos commuter narrates what happened between a woman and a bus conductor.

Source: Getty Images

See the Lagos commuter's tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng