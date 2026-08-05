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Man Narrates Dramatic Incident on Lagos Bus as Conductor Prays for Woman before Collecting Her Fare
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Man Narrates Dramatic Incident on Lagos Bus as Conductor Prays for Woman before Collecting Her Fare

by  Victor Duru
1 min read

A Lagos commuter, known on X as @lollypeezle, has left internet users in stitches as he narrated a dramatic incident that happened on a bus he boarded.

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It all started after a conductor turned down a female passenger's N700 fare, insisting that she pay him N800, and things took an unexpected turn from that point.

More details shortly...

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A Lagos commuter narrates what happened between a woman and a bus conductor.
Source: Getty Images

See the Lagos commuter's tweet below:

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Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

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Lagos StateNigerian Youths
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