The APC has recorded a massive victory in the Saturday by-elections conducted in six states of the country on Saturday, June 20

According to the results released by INEC, the APC won five of the six federal and state assembly elections, while the PDP won one

At the same time, the ADC and NDC did not make a statement in the by-elections, a development that raised eyebrows about the opposition's preparations for the 2027 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the winners of the by-elections conducted in six Nigerian states on Saturday, June 20.

The by-elections were held in Kebbi, Kano, Rivers, Ondo, Nasarawa and Enugu, along with the Ekiti state governorship election, an exercise that was described as a testing ground for political parties and the electoral body ahead of the 2023 elections.

Full list of results of the Saturday's by-elections Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Opposition parties, such as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), are not participating in the poll, according to INEC's earlier list. This has raised concerns among Nigerians as the parties were expected to test their potential in the by-election ahead of the general elections in 2027. However, they were listed in the poll in some states, such as the Nasarawa North senatorial district.

According to the list released by INEC, the parties that would be contesting in the bye-elections are the All Progressives Congress (APC), Action Alliance (AA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Peoples Party (APP), Boot Party (BP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Below is the breakdown of by-elections in the states where they were held:

Ondo South Senatorial District

Dayo Faduyile, the candidate of the APC in the by-election, was declared the winner of the race by INEC. Faduyile polled 68,474 votes in the elections.

Other political parties' results are APM - 1,411 votes; APP - 213 votes; and BP - 70 votes.

See the video of the announcement on X here:

Nasarawa North Senatorial District

Halilu Danladi Envulanza of the APC was declared the winner of the election ahead of the candidates of the Labour Party, PDP, ADC, NDC and the NNPP. Below is the breakdown of the results:

Halilu Danladi Envulanza (APC) - 45,362 votes; Labaran Maku (LP) - 12,931 votes; Emmanuel David Ombugadu (PDP) - 11,570; Alaku Mohammed Steve Ahmed (ADC) - 4,244; Duba Ishaya Dodo (NDC) - 1,496; John Paul Araneshri (NNPP) - 102 votes.

See the video of the announcement X here:

Rivers South East Senatorial District

PDP's Olaka Nwogu was declared the winner of the Rivers South East senatorial district's by-election, which was conducted on Saturday, June 20.

Below is the breakdown of the election: PDP: 47,961 votes; APC: 1,647 votes; AA: 1,175 votes; LP: 367 votes.

See the video of the announcement on X here:

Enugu North Senatorial District

Asogwa Ikeje Israel of the APC won the Enugu North senatorial district by-election.

The full results are broken down below: APC: 162,360 votes; NDC: 3,129 votes; ADC: 1,676 votes; LP: 1,027 votes.

See the video of the announcement on X here:

Kebbi State House of Assembly — Zuru Constituency

INEC has announced the candidate of the ruling APC, Rabiu Aiki, as the winner of the Zuru State Constituency by-election for the Kebbi State House of Assembly.

Muhammad Danladi of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi, who was the collation officer, while announcing the result from the collation centre, said that Aiki scored 4,871 votes ahead of his closest rival, Aliyu Muhammad of the Labour Party (LP), who polled 168 votes.

Kano: Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency (House of Representatives)

INEC has declared Shuaibu Rabiu of the APC as the winner of the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency bye-election in Kano.

The commission explained that the APC candidate polled 35,356 votes to secure the federal constituency seat.

INEC announces winners of the Saturday by-elections for Senate and House of Reps seats Photo Credit: @LegendaryJoe

Source: Twitter

APC denies endorsing Alex Otti

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC denied reports that Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu endorsed Governor Otti's re-election bid.

Uche Aguoru, the APC spokesperson in Abia, labelled the endorsement claim as misleading and malicious propaganda.

The APC also condemned the partisan use of traditional rulers for political support in the upcoming elections

Source: Legit.ng