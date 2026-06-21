The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate , Asogwa Ikeje Israel has won the Enugu North Senatorial District by-election

, The returning officer Professor Christian Ezeibe announces 162,360 votes for Asogwa

The 2026 Enugu North Senatorial District by-election held on Saturday, June 21, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Enugu State - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Asogwa Ikeje Israel of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2026 Enugu North Senatorial District by-election.

The returning officer, Professor Christian Ezeibe, said APC’s Asogwa polled 162,360 votes to emerged winner.

As reported by News Central TV, Professor Ezeibe made the announcement on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

The Enugu North Senatorial District by-election took place on Saturday, June 21, 2026.

The Enugu North Senatorial District comprises six local government areas:

Igbo-Etiti

Igbo-Eze North

Igbo-Eze South

Nsukka

Udenu

Uzo-Uwani

Legit.ng reports that the Enugu North senatorial seat became vacant following Senator Okey Ezea's death at a hospital in London on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi North, announced his demise in a social media post on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Senator Ezea became the second senator who died outside Nigeria following the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

INEC announces winner of Rivers South-East senatorial election

Recall that Olaka Nwogu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the Rivers South-East senatorial by-election with 47,961 votes.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and the Action Alliance (AA) candidate received significantly lower votes, scoring 1,647 and 1,175 respectively.

The bye-election election took place on Saturday, June 2026, marking a crucial political shift in Rivers State.

Source: Legit.ng