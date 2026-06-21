Breaking: INEC Declares Final Winner for Ondo South-Senatorial By-Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Dayo Faduyile of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Ondo South senatorial by-election held in Ondo State.

Faduyile secured a total of 68,474 votes to defeat other candidates who contested the senatorial seat, according to the final results announced by the electoral body.

INEC Declares Final Winner for Ondo South-Senatorial By-Election

Source: Twitter

The APC candidate recorded a commanding lead in the election, while other parties received fewer votes.

The results showed that the All Progressive Movement (APM) polled 1,411 votes, the Allied Peoples Party (APP) scored 213 votes, while the Boot Party (BP) received 70 votes.

With the declaration, Faduyile becomes the senator-elect representing the Ondo South senatorial district.

Victory marks new phase for Ondo South representation

The outcome of the by-election follows the conclusion of voting and collation exercises across the senatorial district.

Supporters of the APC candidate described the victory as a reflection of the confidence placed in him by voters, while expectations now shift towards his representation at the National Assembly.

The Ondo South senatorial district comprises several local government areas in the southern part of Ondo State and plays a significant role in the state’s political landscape.

INEC’s declaration brings the contest to an end, with Faduyile set to assume the responsibility of representing the district at the Senate.

Source: Legit.ng