New Brunswick MLA Bill Oliver read AI rewriting instructions aloud during an official June 9, 2026 speech in the provincial legislature

The clip spread across Reddit, Instagram, and YouTube in late July, drawing widespread attention to the gaffe

Oliver is a former Speaker of the New Brunswick Legislative Assembly, making the slip all the more striking

A Canadian politician has become the subject of viral ridicule after reading AI-generated editing instructions directly into the official record of a provincial legislature, not once but twice during the same speech.

Bill Oliver, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for New Brunswick and a former Speaker of the provincial legislature, was delivering remarks on public accountability on June 9, 2026, when the incident occurred.

Bill Oliver speaking during a session of the New Brunswick Legislative Assembly.

Source: Getty Images

Mid-speech, without any pause, he read aloud:

"Here's a more natural flowing version of that section that reads like a legislative speech rather than a series of short points."

The line was not part of his intended remarks. It was an AI tool's instruction to itself, left in the final script by mistake.

The Speech That Kept Going Wrong

The error did not stop there. Later in the same address, Oliver read further lines consistent with AI rewriting output, including phrases such as "This version should… here's a more developed and flowing version of the section" and "This section ends roughly."

According to footage cited by Al Jazeera, multiple blocks of AI meta-text had survived from draft to delivery without anyone catching them.

The AI platform involved has not been officially confirmed, though the phrasing closely matches the rewriting style of tools like ChatGPT. Oliver made no public comment after the clip began circulating, according to UA News.

How It Compares to Other AI Speechwriting Cases

The incident draws an immediate contrast with Welsh politician Tom Giffard, who used ChatGPT to write a Senedd speech in 2023 and was transparent about it, even as the resulting text included oddities like "long live darts," as the BBC reported at the time. Oliver's reliance on AI became public only through error, not disclosure.

Futurism described the text Oliver read as "machine-amalgamated pablum," the kind of generic, bland prose that AI tools produce when converting bullet points into formal-sounding paragraphs.

There was apparently no editorial review between copying the AI output and delivering it into the official legislative record.

The clip circulated widely across Reddit, Instagram, and YouTube from late July, weeks after the speech itself took place.

Canada releases new immigration timeline

In an earlier report, Nigerians seeking visas and work permits to Canada will face longer waiting periods in several key immigration categories, according to the latest processing time update released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The June 2026 figures show a mixed picture across Canada's immigration system. While some programmes recorded faster processing times, Nigerian applicants experienced setbacks in areas such as visitor visas and work permits.

Source: Legit.ng