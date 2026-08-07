President Bola Tinubu flagged off two major road projects in Osun State worth a combined ₦216.65 billion on Thursday, August 6

The Gbongan-Osogbo Road covers about 44km and was awarded at ₦101.8bn, while the 82km Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan Road is valued at ₦114.85bn

Tinubu directed contractors to meet quality standards and engage young Nigerians in executing both projects within 24 months

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday flagged off the construction of the Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan Road and the reconstruction of the Gbongan-Osogbo Road in Osun State, with the two projects carrying a combined value of over ₦216 billion, ahead of the August 15 governorship elections in the state.

Tinubu was represented at the ceremony in Osogbo by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola. The event was also attended by Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, Minister of Works Senator Dave Umahi, and Osun governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji, among other dignitaries.

President Bola Tinubu launches the Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road and the Gbongan-Osogbo road, worth over ₦216bn Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Osun road projects: Costs and scope

The Punch reported that the Gbongan-Osogbo Road project, spanning roughly 44 kilometres, will cover the upgrading of failed sections of the existing carriageway and the reconstruction of deteriorated dualised portions. The road connects Osogbo to communities including Owode-Ede, Akoda-Ede, Sekona, Oogi, Ode-Omu and Gbongan. It was awarded to Messrs Trucrete Solutions Limited at a cost of ₦101.8 billion, with a 24-month completion window.

The Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan Road, which stretches approximately 82 kilometres and serves as the shortest route linking Osogbo to Ibadan, passes through key agricultural zones in both Osun and Oyo states. That contract went to Messrs Peculiar Concerns Limited and is valued at ₦114.85 billion, also to be completed within 24 months.

Tinubu urged the contractors to maintain speed without compromising quality and called on them to create opportunities for young Nigerians on both projects. He said, "Let me assure you, this administration will enforce quality standards, transparency, and value for money. Every Naira must count. Every milestone must be met. And every community must feel the benefit."

He added:

"To our contractors and engineers, deliver with excellence and speed. Together, we will build not just a road, but trust, not just a route, but a future."

Updates on other federal road projects

The President also provided progress updates on other federal infrastructure projects. On the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, he said Section 1 in Lagos had been substantially completed, while sections across Ogun, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states remained at various stages. Work on the Sokoto-Badagry Road was said to be progressing across multiple sections, with completion levels ranging from 18 per cent to 60 per cent. For the Trans-Sahara trade route, which runs from Calabar through Ebonyi, Benue, Kogi and Nasarawa to Abuja, some sections had begun while others were still in design and mobilisation phases.

The Ibadan-Ife-Ilesha rehabilitation and the dualisation of the Ilesha-Akure-Owo-Benin Road were also cited as ongoing projects at different stages of completion.

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, used the occasion to publicly back Tinubu's re-election in 2027 and said rival presidential candidates would not receive his support. Governor Okpebholo and Minister Umahi separately called on Osun residents to support the ruling party in the state's forthcoming governorship election.

President Bola Tinubu starts new road project in Osun Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

FG to relocate 29 correctional centres across Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has reportedly approved the relocation of 29 correctional centres in some parts of the country.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, made this known during the commissioning of some operational vehicles for the Nigerian Correctional Service.

The minister first announced the plan to relocate some of the correctional centres in June 2024 while speaking on security concerns of their locations in the urban area.

Source: Legit.ng