NACCIMA has launched an application portal for a $150m financing facility in partnership with German banking group ODDO BHF SE

Loans start from $10m at single-digit interest rates with repayment periods of at least 7.5 years across 17 eligible sectors

Businesses must meet strict eligibility criteria including three years of audited financials and membership of a recognised private sector body

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has opened a dedicated online portal for Nigerian businesses to apply for a $150 million offshore financing facility aimed at supporting long-term business expansion.

The facility was developed in partnership with German banking group ODDO BHF SE.

Nigerian businesses to access $150 million in funding via NACCIMA. Credit: LifestyleVisuals

Source: Getty Images

Loans under the programme begin at $10 million, carry single-digit interest rates, and come with repayment periods of at least 7.5 years.

NACCIMA announced the opening of applications on its website, with the portal going live ahead of the announcement being widely circulated on Tuesday.

Who can apply for the funding

To be eligible, a business must be legally registered in Nigeria, hold at least three years of audited financial statements, comply with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards, and maintain verified membership of a recognised organised private sector association.

Accepted associations include NACCIMA itself, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), the Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), or any chamber of commerce affiliated with NACCIMA.

The facility covers 17 sectors: manufacturing, agriculture and agro-processing, energy and power, oil and gas, ICT and technology, logistics and transportation, infrastructure, mining and quarrying, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, real estate, telecommunications, tourism, consumer products, financial services, entertainment, and retail and trade. NACCIMA said 20 per cent of the total facility has been set aside specifically for digital economy projects.

How the application process works

Applicants must create an account on NACCIMA's financing portal and complete a multi-stage registration process.

This includes submitting company details such as the CAC registration number, Tax Identification Number, date of incorporation, and registered addresses, as well as contact information and chamber membership credentials.

Businesses are also required to disclose their workforce size, gender composition, annual turnover, and staff age distribution. For the financing request itself, applicants must name the project, state its purpose, and specify the total amount sought, which cannot fall below $10 million.

A key condition of the programme is that between 35 per cent and 50 per cent of the loan must be used to purchase approved machinery, equipment, technology, or services sourced from Europe. Applicants must identify the specific European goods or services they intend to procure and the country of origin.

Documents needed for the funding

Required documents for submission include a signed letter of intent, a project summary, a CAC certificate of incorporation, three years of audited financial statements, proof of chamber membership, tax clearance certificates covering three years, an ownership and management profile, and identification documents for directors and shareholders.

Before submitting, applicants must declare that the funds will not be directed towards defence, military purposes, or speculative trading, and that all information provided is accurate.

NACCIMA lists criteria to access $150 million business funding. Credit: Novartis

Source: Getty Images

NACCIMA said the initiative is designed to improve Nigerian businesses' access to international capital, strengthen industrial capacity, and boost the competitiveness of local companies in both regional and global markets, according to multiple reports, including the Punch and TheCable.

FG reopens portal for Nigerians to get N50,000

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has opened applications for its Conditional Grant Scheme (CGS), offering eligible nano and micro businesses a non-repayable grant of N50,000 to support business growth and job creation.

The programme is designed to help small enterprises strengthen their operations through financial support that does not require repayment, provided beneficiaries comply with the scheme's conditions.

According to SMEDAN, the Conditional Grant Scheme is part of the federal government's efforts to improve access to funding for small businesses that often struggle to secure loans from financial institutions.

Source: Legit.ng