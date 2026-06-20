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Just In: Ekiti Deputy Governor Votes, Predicts Winner of Governorship Election
Politics

Just In: Ekiti Deputy Governor Votes, Predicts Winner of Governorship Election

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
2 min read
  • Ekiti deputy governor Monisade Afuye praised the impressive voter turnout in the governorship election
  • The deployment of electoral officials and security personnel has raised expectations of a peaceful and orderly voting process
  • Afuye expressed confidence in the ruling APC's victory in Ekiti based on the administration's 'achievements'

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - Monisade Afuye, deputy governor of Ekiti state, cast her vote on Saturday morning, June 20, in the ongoing governorship election, expressing satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise and describing voter turnout as impressive.

According to The Nation, Afuye voted at about 8:50 a.m. at Polling Unit 003, Atiba/Aafin Ward 1, Ikere-Ekiti, shortly after the accreditation process commenced.

Monisade Afuye votes in the Ekiti election and expectedly, backs Governor Biodun Oyebanji.
Ekiti Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye casts her vote and expresses confidence in Governor Biodun Oyebanji's chances in the 2026 governorship election. Photo credit: Gbadura Gbenga Gbengulo
Source: Facebook

Ekiti election: Afuye praises turnout

Electoral officials and security personnel were already on the ground to ensure a smooth and orderly voting process.

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News Central also reported the development.

Speaking after casting her ballot, Afuye commended residents for turning out in large numbers, saying the turnout reflected increasing political awareness and commitment to democratic participation among the electorate.

She said:

“The turnout is encouraging."

Afuye confident of APC victory

Furthermore, she expressed confidence in the chances of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC.

The deputy governor cited the purported achievements of Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration in infrastructure, education, and public service delivery.

Read more on Ekiti election 2026:

Analyst predicts winner of 2026 Ekiti election

Legit.ng earlier reported that a public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, said Governor Oyebanji will likely be re-elected to office for a second tenure.

Read also

Breaking: Fayose votes, predicts winner of Ekiti governorship 2026 election

Okwuosa said Governor Oyebanji of the APC will emerge victorious in the election.

According to Okwuosa, the incumbency factor, the game of sentiments, and Ekiti state being an APC stronghold will help Oyebanji.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

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