Ekiti deputy governor Monisade Afuye praised the impressive voter turnout in the governorship election

The deployment of electoral officials and security personnel has raised expectations of a peaceful and orderly voting process

Afuye expressed confidence in the ruling APC's victory in Ekiti based on the administration's 'achievements'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - Monisade Afuye, deputy governor of Ekiti state, cast her vote on Saturday morning, June 20, in the ongoing governorship election, expressing satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise and describing voter turnout as impressive.

According to The Nation, Afuye voted at about 8:50 a.m. at Polling Unit 003, Atiba/Aafin Ward 1, Ikere-Ekiti, shortly after the accreditation process commenced.

Ekiti Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye casts her vote and expresses confidence in Governor Biodun Oyebanji's chances in the 2026 governorship election. Photo credit: Gbadura Gbenga Gbengulo

Source: Facebook

Ekiti election: Afuye praises turnout

Electoral officials and security personnel were already on the ground to ensure a smooth and orderly voting process.

News Central also reported the development.

Speaking after casting her ballot, Afuye commended residents for turning out in large numbers, saying the turnout reflected increasing political awareness and commitment to democratic participation among the electorate.

She said:

“The turnout is encouraging."

Afuye confident of APC victory

Furthermore, she expressed confidence in the chances of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC.

The deputy governor cited the purported achievements of Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration in infrastructure, education, and public service delivery.

Read more on Ekiti election 2026:

Analyst predicts winner of 2026 Ekiti election

Legit.ng earlier reported that a public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, said Governor Oyebanji will likely be re-elected to office for a second tenure.

Okwuosa said Governor Oyebanji of the APC will emerge victorious in the election.

According to Okwuosa, the incumbency factor, the game of sentiments, and Ekiti state being an APC stronghold will help Oyebanji.

Source: Legit.ng