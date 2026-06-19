Six governorship candidates aged between 61 and 67 emerged among the oldest contenders in the Ekiti State governorship election, according to INEC records

Labour Party candidate Prof. Oyebanji Olajuyin was identified as the oldest aspirant in the race at 67, followed by ADC's Oluwadare Patrick Bejide at 66

The veteran contenders brought backgrounds spanning academia, diplomacy, public service, business and politics

As Ekiti State prepares for its June 20, 2026, governorship election, attention has largely focused on a new generation of younger politicians seeking to reshape the state's political future. Yet, alongside the youthful contenders stands a group of seasoned aspirants whose decades of professional and political experience continue to influence the race.

Older candidates sought to leverage years of professional and political exposure in their campaigns. Photo: FB

Source: Facebook

Known as the Land of Honour and Knowledge, Ekiti has long been associated with intellectualism, public service and experienced leadership. The forthcoming election reflects that tradition, with several candidates in their sixties presenting themselves as tested hands capable of steering the state's affairs.

According to records released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), six candidates aged 61 and above are among those seeking the state's highest office.

Who are the oldest governorship candidates?

1. Prof. Oyebanji Olajuyin (Labour Party). Age: 67

At 67, Professor Oyebanji Olajuyin is the oldest candidate in the race. A respected medical doctor, academic and healthcare administrator from Ikere-Ekiti, he built his reputation through years of service in medicine and higher education.

Representing the Labour Party, Olajuyin is campaigning on healthcare reforms, education improvement, transparent governance and investment in human capital development. His supporters point to his academic background as evidence of his capacity to manage public institutions effectively.

2. Bejide Oluwadare Patrick (ADC). Age: 66

The African Democratic Congress candidate, Oluwadare Patrick Bejide, enters the contest at 66 years old. A diplomat, public servant and politician, Bejide brings extensive experience in administration and governance.

ADC candidate Oluwadare Patrick Bejide campaigned on infrastructure and public sector reforms. Photo: Bejide Patrick

Source: Facebook

His campaign focuses on infrastructure development, agricultural expansion, public sector reforms, job creation and improved welfare for workers and pensioners across the state.

3. Anifowoshe Joseph Olanrewaju (APM). Age: 65

Joseph Olanrewaju Anifowoshe, 65, was initially among the governorship candidates seeking office under the Allied Peoples Movement.

A businessman and politician, he remained one of the oldest figures linked to the contest before stepping aside and endorsing the incumbent governor. His political activities nonetheless formed part of the build-up to the election season.

4. Omotosho Mathew Olu (AA). Age: 64

Omotosho Mathew Olu of the Action Alliance is 64 years old. His candidacy adds to the strong representation of older politicians seeking to remain relevant in a rapidly changing political environment.

His campaign has centred on governance, development and public service delivery.

5. Wole Oluyede (PDP). Age: 61

At 61, Wole Oluyede emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party's candidate before the party was excluded from the final ballot following internal disputes and legal challenges.

Wole Oluyede featured prominently in the early stages of the Ekiti governorship race before PDP's exclusion. Photo: WoleOluyode

Source: Facebook

Despite the setback, his participation during the early stages of the election process ensured his place among the notable figures in the race.

6. Olusegun Ayodele Osinkolu (YPP). Age: 61

Also aged 61 is Olusegun Ayodele Osinkolu of the Young Progressives Party.

His candidacy reflects the determination of smaller political parties to challenge established political structures and present alternative options to voters ahead of the election.

INEC chairman speaks on 2026 governorship election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Josh Amupitan, has reassured residents of Ekiti State that their votes will count in the upcoming governorship election scheduled for June 20, 2026.

Prof. Amupitan gave the assurance during a readiness assessment visit to Ekiti State, where he formally presented the Register of Voters to political parties.

Source: Legit.ng