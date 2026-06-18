Voters in Ekiti state face a choice between continuity and change in the upcoming governorship election

APC's incumbency may be challenged by voter fatigue and a desire for new leadership in the southwest state

Prevailing economic hardship and religious grievances could significantly influence the election outcome

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state - Voters in Ekiti state head to the polls on Saturday, June 20, 2026, to elect a governor for the next four years.

Attention is focused on whether the state will choose continuity or change.

Some issues could threaten the APC and Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s bid to retain Ekiti state amid the 2026 election. Photo credit: @biodunaoyebanji

Source: Twitter

The current governor of Ekiti state, Biodun Oyebanji, assumed office on October 16, 2022, serving under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Will voters back the incumbent governor for a second term? Or will they reshape the state’s political landscape by backing another candidate?

In this report, Legit.ng highlights three factors that could cost the APC victory in the Ekiti governorship election.

Ekiti: APC faces 3 obstacles

1) Ekiti 2026: Voter fatigue

Voters in Ekiti may be inclined toward change, given that the APC has been in power since 2018.

Analysts suggest that some voters could view the ruling party as having become complacent and may now be seeking a shift in leadership.

2) Ekiti election: Possible religious grievance

Since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999, Ekiti has not had an elected governor who is a Muslim.

Some adherents of Islam in the state may feel underrepresented and could express their grievances through the ballot.

3) Economic hardship in Nigeria

Soaring inflation and the cost-of-living crisis are major challenges for the APC-led federal government.

While the party maintains that its reforms are necessary for long-term national prosperity, political analysts identify the economy and insecurity as the most critical vulnerabilities for incumbents.

Voters in the Ekiti election may choose to register their dissatisfaction with Governor Oyebanji due to lingering resentment toward President Bola Tinubu.

Read more on Ekiti election 2026:

Analyst predicts winner of 2026 Ekiti election

Legit.ng earlier reported that a public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, said Governor Oyebanji will likely be re-elected to office for a second tenure. Okwuosa said Governor Oyebanji of the APC will emerge victorious in the election.

The political analyst listed three reasons why Governor Oyebanji will come out victorious on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng