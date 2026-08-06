2026 WAEC: Mother Beams With Joy After Checking Daughter's Result, Posts It Online
- A Nigerian mother took to social media to share her daughter's 2026 WAEC result, showing every subject the teenager sat for
- The photo the mother posted revealed the grades her daughter earned across all the subjects in the 2026 WAEC examination
- The proud mother's post quickly caught widespread attention online after she shared her heartfelt reaction to the results
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A Nigerian mother has gone viral on social media after sharing a glowing tribute to her daughter, who passed all her subjects in the 2026 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination.
The woman, known on social media as @HRH_Ujuaku, posted a photo of her daughter's result slip, which showed each subject the girl sat for alongside the grade she earned. The image gave followers a clear look at just how well the student had performed across the board.
2026 WAEC: Mother celebrates daughter's results
Unable to hold back her excitement, @HRH_Ujuaku accompanied the post with a heartfelt message that quickly resonated with other parents and students online.
"My daughter cleared her papers in WAEC. I'm super proud of her," she wrote.
The simplicity of those words carried real weight for many who saw the post, as passing WAEC remains one of the most significant academic milestones for secondary school students across Nigeria. The results are widely seen as a gateway to higher education and future opportunities.
Why the post struck a chord online
The mother's post drew significant attention shortly after it went up, with many users pausing to acknowledge both the student's achievement and the visible pride of a parent who had watched her child come through one of the country's most important examinations.
For countless Nigerian families, WAEC results represent the product of years of study, early mornings, and considerable sacrifice. A clean sweep of passes across all subjects is not a small feat, and the mother's reaction reflected exactly that weight.
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Read the post she shared below:
WAEC dismisses viral list
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that WAEC dismissed as fake a viral letter claiming that it had released a list of 50 secondary schools whose 2026 WASSCE results were withheld.
The examination body clarified that although it withheld some candidates' results over confirmed examination malpractice, it did not publish any list of affected schools.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng