Nigerian Man Makes Accidental Purchase of Over N100k on Shein, Shares What Happened Next
- SegunDelzakes, a Nigerian man, was browsing the SHEIN app late at night when he made an accidental purchase worth N108,606
- He had been adding clothes to his cart purely for fun with no intention of buying, but forgot his bank card was already linked to his account
- After tapping the 'Complete Transaction' button as a joke, his account was instantly debited for the full amount
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A Nigerian man identified on X as SegunDelzakes has gone viral after sharing how a late-night browsing session on the SHEIN app turned into an unplanned expense of over N108,000.
In a post that quickly caught the attention of many online shoppers, SegunDelzakes explained that he had been unable to sleep and picked up his phone to pass the time.
Man mistakenly orders from Shein
He opened the SHEIN app and began filling his cart with clothes, treating it entirely as a casual, no-stakes activity.
At no point did he intend to actually buy anything. The problem arose because his bank card was already saved to the account.
How the Accidental Purchase Happened
After loading the cart with items, Segun tapped the "Complete Transaction" button on impulse, more out of curiosity than any real intention to buy. The app processed the payment immediately.
"Boom! The payment went through instantly, and my account was debited," he wrote, attaching a screenshot of a debit alert showing N108,606.00 charged to his account.
The post struck a nerve with many Nigerians who are familiar with the ease of one-click purchases on shopping apps, particularly those that store payment details by default.
The situation highlighted how quickly a harmless browsing habit can become a costly mistake when card details are pre-linked to an account.
See the post below:
Lagos jewelry vendor recovers money
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Lagos jewelry vendor recounted how a long-time customer bought N1.5 million worth of items before returning an hour later with a fabricated emergency to claim a refund.
The customer provided convincing photos and videos of an alleged accident involving her daughter, prompting the vendor to return the money before discovering the refund receipt was fake.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.