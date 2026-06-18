Ambassador Oluwadare Patrick Bejide is the ADC candidate for Ekiti's governorship election

With over 30 years in politics, Bejide has shaped Ekiti's political landscape

Bejide advocates for infrastructure development and improved public welfare in Ekiti State

As Ekiti State prepares for its governorship election, political activities have intensified as candidates from different parties seek the support of voters across the state. One of the prominent names in the race is Ambassador Oluwadare Patrick Bejide, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Bejide is a veteran politician, lawyer and public servant with decades of experience across government, diplomacy and party administration. His supporters describe him as a politician with the background and exposure needed to provide leadership for Ekiti State.

Whoac Is Oluwadare Patrick Bejide? 10 Facts About ADC Candidate in Ekiti Governorship Election

Source: Twitter

1. He is the ADC governorship candidate

Ambassador Oluwadare Patrick Bejide is the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for the Ekiti governorship election. He is representing the party as it seeks to challenge the dominance of established political parties in the state.

The ADC candidate has positioned himself as an experienced politician with a vision centred on development, improved welfare and effective governance.

2. He has over 30 years of political experience

Bejide has spent more than three decades participating in Nigerian politics and public service. His political journey began before Ekiti State was created, when he served as the state secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC) in the old Ondo State, PM News reported.

Over the years, he has participated in different political movements and gained experience in party organisation, administration and governance.

3. He played a role in Ekiti’s political foundation

The politician is recognised as a pioneer secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the United Nigeria Democratic Party (UNDP) in Ekiti State.

His involvement placed him among early political figures who contributed to the development of the state’s political structures after its creation.

4. He served as secretary to Ekiti state government

Bejide has served as Secretary to the Ekiti State Government on multiple occasions, a role that placed him at the centre of government administration and policy coordination.

Through the position, he gained experience working closely with government institutions and managing administrative responsibilities.

5. He is a trained lawyer

Bejide studied law at the University of Ife, now known as Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), before proceeding to the Nigerian Law School for professional training.

He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985, beginning a legal career that later combined with politics and public service.

6. He served as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Canada

Beyond state politics, Bejide has diplomatic experience, having served as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Canada.

The role exposed him to international relations and representation of Nigeria’s interests outside the country.

7. He has contested in previous elections

Bejide is not new to electoral contests, having participated in the 1999 Ekiti governorship election alongside Prof. Tunde Adeniran.

His long involvement in politics has given him familiarity with electoral processes and political campaigns.

8. He has managed public institutions

The ADC candidate has held leadership positions beyond partisan politics, including serving as chairman of the Federal Medical Centre.

He also chaired the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Board, adding to his public administration experience.

9. He advocates development and public welfare

Bejide has consistently focused on issues surrounding infrastructure development and improving the living conditions of citizens.

His campaign messages have highlighted the need for policies that support economic growth and enhance social welfare in Ekiti State.

10. He is 66 years old

At 66, Bejide enters the governorship race with decades of experience in law, politics, diplomacy and administration.

His supporters believe his broad background gives him an advantage as he seeks to lead Ekiti State through the next phase of its development.

Ekiti guber: 3 factors that could make APC win

Previously, Legit.ng reported that voters in Ekiti state head to the polls on Saturday, June 20, 2026, to elect a governor for the next four years.

Attention is focused on whether the state will choose continuity or change.

Source: Legit.ng