An internal State Department memo revealed plans to extend mandatory social media screening to additional visa categories beyond those already covered

The new vetting rules will affect foreign media representatives and certain Canadian and Mexican nationals applying to enter the US under USMCA trade provisions

All affected applicants will be required to set their social media accounts to public before their visa applications can be processed

The United States State Department is widening its social media screening programme to cover more visa categories, according to an internal memo obtained by the Daily Signal.

Currently, social media vetting is already a requirement for several categories, including diplomatic and official visa holders, temporary workers and trainees, exchange visitors, international cultural exchange participants, religious workers, and witnesses, informants, and victims.

U.S. State Department widens social media screening, enforcing stricter visa vetting rules. Photo credit: AnnaMoneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Last June, the department also announced that student visa applicants with private social media accounts would need to make those accounts publicly visible before screening.

New Categories Now Caught in the Net

The expanded rules will cover foreign media representatives and qualifying nationals from Mexico and Canada who seek entry into the United States for business purposes under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), along with their dependants.

Under the new directive, all affected applicants must switch their social media account settings to "public" or "open" so that officials can review the content during the vetting process.

The memo makes clear why the department considers the measure necessary.

"The Department relies on every available source of information during visa screening and vetting to identify applicants who may be inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to national security or public safety," it says. "We apply this rigorous vetting standard consistently across all visa applicants."

State Department's Position on Visa Security

According to PressSec, the memo also sets out the broader principle behind the department's approach to visa adjudication. "Every visa adjudication is fundamentally a national security decision," it says.

"The United States remains vigilant throughout the visa issuance process to confirm that applicants do not intend to cause harm to Americans or threaten U.S. interests, and that each applicant can credibly demonstrate eligibility for the visa requested, including a genuine intent to abide by the terms of admission."

The department also pushed back against any notion that obtaining a C is automatic or guaranteed. "Receiving a U.S. visa remains a privilege granted at the government's discretion, not an entitlement," the memo adds.

The expansion reflects a broader tightening of entry requirements into the United States, with social media activity increasingly treated as a key source of intelligence during the vetting process.

Social media vetting expands to cover foreign media and USMCA business travelers. Photo credit: AnnaMoneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

How to prepare social media for US visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that in light of the United States’ recent policy shift to scrutinise visa applicants’ social media activity, Nigerian journalist and frequent US visitor Mayowa Tijani has issued a cautionary guide to help individuals avoid rejection during the visa interview process.

Tijani, who has successfully travelled to the US on three separate occasions, stated that the new vetting procedure places significant weight on applicants’ online behaviour. He emphasised that careless posts, controversial tags, and ill-considered humour could now jeopardise one’s chances of securing a visa.

Source: Legit.ng