Intense competition expected among APC, PDP, and ADC for Ekiti governorship election

Ado-Ekiti's urban voters prioritize performance over party loyalty in election decisions

Ikere LGA's passionate electorate makes it a crucial battleground for political influence

The Saturday, June 20, 2026, Ekiti State governorship election is expected to be shaped by intense competition among the major political parties, with the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and African Democratic Congress (ADC) battling for control of the state.

As voters prepare to decide the next governor, attention is focused on some strategic Local Government Areas (LGAs) considered crucial because of their population strength, political influence, candidate affiliations, and history of producing decisive votes.

Full List of 5 LGAs That Could Decide the Winner of Ekiti Governorship Election 2026

Source: Twitter

1. Ado-Ekiti LGA

Ado-Ekiti, the capital city of Ekiti State, remains one of the most important battlegrounds in the governorship election because it has one of the highest numbers of registered voters in the state.

The LGA’s urban nature makes it a politically diverse area where voters often consider performance, development, and public opinion rather than strict party loyalty. A strong performance in Ado-Ekiti is considered essential for any candidate seeking victory.

2. Ikere LGA

Ikere Local Government Area is another major centre of political activity in Ekiti State and has historically recorded strong voter participation during elections.

The area is regarded as a key opposition battleground, with influential political figures linked to the area. Its passionate electorate and competitive political environment make it a place where parties will seek a commanding advantage.

3. Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA

Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA is one of Ekiti’s most politically influential areas and has produced notable figures in the state’s political history.

The area remains significant because of its strong political identity and grassroots networks. Support from voters in this LGA could provide a major boost for any candidate aiming to build statewide momentum.

4. Ikole LGA

Ikole Local Government Area plays a key role in the Ekiti North senatorial district due to its large voting population and strategic location.

Candidates are expected to pay close attention to issues affecting residents, including agriculture, infrastructure, and community development. A strong showing in Ikole could influence the overall balance of votes in the northern part of the state.

5. Ekiti South-West LGA

Ekiti South-West is expected to attract significant attention because of its importance in the southern senatorial zone.

The LGA could become a major deciding factor, especially with opposition parties seeking to increase their influence. Support from key communities in the area may determine whether the election follows traditional voting patterns or produces a surprise outcome.

Analyst predicts winner of Ekiti gubernatorial election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a political analyst predicted that Governor Oyebanji will win re-election in Ekiti State's June 2026 election. Donald Okwuosa cited incumbency, sentiment, and APC stronghold as key reasons for Oyebanji's potential victory.

He said All Progressives Congress (APC)'s grip on power fuels expectations for a decisive win ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng