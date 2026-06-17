A political analyst has predicted that Governor Oyebanji will win re-election in Ekiti State's June 2026 election

Donald Okwuosa cited incumbency, sentiment, and APC stronghold as key reasons for Oyebanji's potential victory

He said All Progressives Congress (APC)'s grip on power fuels expectations for a decisive win ahead of the 2027 presidential election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ekiti State - A public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, said Governor Biodun Oyebanji will likely be re-elected to office for a second tenure.

Legit.ng reports that the Ekiti state governorship election is slated for Saturday, June 20, 2026.

APC stronghold: Expert anticipates Oyebanji's victory in Ekiti guber election. Photo credit: Ekiti State Government

Source: UGC

Okwuosa said Governor Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge victorious in the election.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

The political analyst listed three reasons why Governor Oyebaji will come out victorious on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

According to Okwuosa, the incumbency factor, the game of sentiments, and Ekiti state being an APC stronghold will work in favour of Governor Oyebaji.

1. Ekiti State is very strategic for Tinubu and the APC, hence, the forthcoming Presidential election. Certainly, the Southeast and Southsouth are already rooting for Obi/Kwankwaso. Tinubu has just the Southwest to secure within the southern region. So, the APC and the Tinubu camp would do whatever it takes to secure Ekiti state to remain under the APC ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

2. The power of incumbency: Being that Biodun Oyebanji and the APC are in control of the Ekiti state government gives them an added advantage to secure their victory. They control the Resources, Finance, Power, Security Personnel, Public and Civil Service, and Political Might of the state. All these tilt to their advantage. Even the INEC is under their control. This is now a case of "he who pays the piper dictates the tune".

3. The game of sentiments: The APC and Tinubu are already making a sentimental appeal to the Ekiti people, letting them know that the goal is " a win in Ekiti is a win for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election ".

Winning edge: Okwuosa highlights Oyebanji's incumbency in Ekiti race. Photo credit: @biodunaoyebanji

Source: Twitter

Ekiti governorship election: Stakeholders speak on vote buying

Recall that stakeholders demanded stronger measures to combat vote buying and violence before Ekitithe governorship election.

70% of Ekiti residents prioritise security, with 57% fearing election-related violence, according to a recent survey by PAACA.

Experts urge better enforcement of electoral laws and increased voter education to bolster democratic participation.

Ekiti 2026: INEC partners with traditional rulers

In a related development, Legit.ng also reported that INEC enlisted the support of traditional rulers in Ekiti state to ensure peace before, during, and after the June 20, 2026, governorship election.

The REC, Dr Omoseyindemi, stated during a stakeholders’ meeting in Ado Ekiti that the traditional institution has a vital role to play in promoting peace and unity.

He explained that the voices of monarchs carried weight in their communities and across the state.

Source: Legit.ng