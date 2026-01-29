INEC confirmed that it had engaged traditional rulers in Ekiti State to help secure peace ahead of the June 20, 2026 governorship election

The electoral body also announced that its Continuous Voter Registration exercise would be devolved to ward level from February 2, 2026 to boost participation

Monarchs in the state pledged their full support, assuring that the election would be peaceful like previous ones

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reported that it had enlisted the support of traditional rulers in Ekiti State to ensure peace before, during and after the June 20, 2026 governorship election.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ekiti State, Dr Bunmi Omoseyindemi, stated during a stakeholders’ meeting in Ado Ekiti on Thursday that the traditional institution had a vital role to play in promoting peace and unity. He explained that the voices of monarchs carried weight in their communities and across the state, PUNCH reported.

INEC partners traditional rulers to promote peace and unity in Ekiti governorship election. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria/x

Source: Twitter

Omoseyindemi said that stakeholders’ commitment to peace and unity had continued to strengthen democratic governance in Ekiti. He added:

“INEC has begun early and comprehensive planning to promote informed participation and ensure the Ekiti election is free, fair, credible and inclusive, conducted in a peaceful and conducive environment, well secured and in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 and the Electoral Act 2022 as amended.”

Continuous voter registration devolved to wards

The REC confirmed that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise would be devolved to the ward level from Monday, February 2, 2026. He explained that this initiative was designed to deepen inclusion, enhance accessibility and reduce challenges faced by prospective registrants.

Omoseyindemi said:

“The CVR exercise is aimed at ensuring that all eligible citizens who have attained the age of 18, as well as those who were previously unable to register, have the opportunity to be included in the national register of voters. CVR also provides opportunities for registered voters to transfer their registration from one location to another, correct errors in their personal details and replace lost or damaged permanent voter cards, which we call PVC.”

He added that taking the CVR to the ward level would eliminate distance barriers, reduce overcrowding and encourage greater participation, especially among rural dwellers and hard-to-reach communities.

Monarchs pledged peace in Ekiti election

The Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers and the Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu-Alagbado, assured that monarchs would continue to play their roles in ensuring peaceful elections.

Oba Adu-Alagbado said:

“So far, we have not had any problem in Ekiti, and we are going to ensure we sustain that. All the royal fathers in the state are in it together. This year’s election will be peaceful like the ones before it. We assure you of our support.”

He further explained that monarchs would continue to speak to their communities collectively and in groups to maintain peace.

Political parties and campaigns in Ekiti

INEC had earlier published on January 19, 2026 the names of 12 political parties, their candidates and deputies scheduled to participate in the Ekiti governorship election. In line with the Electoral Act 2022, the commission also announced that public campaigns commenced on January 21, 2026.

Omoseyindemi confirmed that meetings had been held with political parties to provide guidelines on participation and codes of conduct during campaigns. He emphasised that the success of the election was a shared responsibility, urging stakeholders to discourage violence, comply with electoral laws and foster unity.

He said:

“As fathers of the land, your guardians will be instrumental in ensuring that Ekiti remains a model of peaceful and credible elections in Nigeria.”

Traditional rulers pledge support as INEC ensures credible and inclusive Ekiti election process. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria/x

Source: Twitter

Ekiti guber 2026: PDP, SDP missing as INEC releases final list

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates and their running mates for the June 20 governorship election in Ekiti State. The list, published on Monday, January 19, 2026, confirmed that the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) were excluded from the race.

INEC noted that, aside from the Young Peoples Party (YPP), there were no major changes from the provisional list earlier released on December 29, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng