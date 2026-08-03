Comedian and MC Edo Pikin addressed the controversy that saw Seun Kuti walk out of Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding

Edo Pikin insisted that none of the three MCs at the event compared Wizkid to the late Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti

The comedian revealed that his mention of Baba Fela was directed at the DJ over music volume, not a comparison to any artiste

MC and comedian Edo Pikin has stepped forward to address the viral controversy surrounding Seun Kuti's dramatic exit from Peller and Jadrolita's traditional wedding, arguing that the whole incident was rooted in a misunderstanding.

Posting on Instagram on Sunday, August 3, 2026, Edo Pikin said the story spreading online was being distorted by bloggers using misleading captions purely for engagement.

Edo Pikin shares what happened at Peller's wedding after Seun Kuti's dramatic exit. Credit: edopikin/bigbirdkuti/peller089

Source: Instagram

He captioned his post: "None of the three MCs at Peller's wedding ever said, 'Wizkid is bigger than Baba Fela.' Bloggers and evil captions, all for engagement lol."

What Actually Happened at the Wedding

According to Edo Pikin, the only comparisons made during the ceremony were the familiar Wizkid versus Davido and Ronaldo versus Messi debates that often come up at events.

His reference to Baba Fela came during an exchange with the DJ, where he urged the DJ to lower the music volume, joking that the DJ should not "behave like people who say they're bigger than Baba Fela."

He said Seun Kuti reacted before hearing the full statement, became upset, and walked out of the venue. In his words:

"You didn't calm down to listen; you just angrily walked away and missed the rice and pounded yam and all the sweet food served at the wedding. Next time, calm down and listen deep."

Edo Pikin also pointed out what he sees as a no-win situation with Seun Kuti, saying:

"We don't know what you want. When someone calls out Baba Fela, it's a problem; when someone praises Fela, it's still a problem also."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis updated their TikTok bios after their traditional wedding in Lagos.

Controvesy trails Peller and Jarvis' wedding after Seun Kuti's dramatic exit. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

The video of Edo Pikin addressing Seun Kuti's dramatic exit from Peller and Jarvis' wedding is below:

Fans React to Edo Pikin's Clarification

Social media users largely sided with the comedian after his explanation:

@director_enman wrote:

"My brother. That guy they confuse me. It is well. Keep winning bro. 🎊🎊🎊"

@comrade.12345 commented:

"You presented yourself again yesterday OG"

@itse4real said:

"you still de put egbon, hopefully after his response you go comot egbon"

@actioncomedyinaction noted:

"Na their for Twitter.. they call it rage baiting the pick a video and pick a misleading caption.. to farm engagement"

@oraclegodwayne wrote:

"It is good you cleared the air o! You are in a country filled with too many jobless people"

Billionaire gifts Peller, Jarvis mansion at wedding

Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis received a ₦400 million mansion in Abuja as a wedding gift from billionaire King Ochacho.

The businessman revealed that his children insisted on the lavish present because they see Peller as an inspiration to their generation.

An emotional Peller expressed deep gratitude, recalling how his casual invitation to King Ochacho turned into a life-changing surprise.

Source: Legit.ng