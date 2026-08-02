NNPC has released new petrol pump prices across its filling stations nationwide, with Lagos and Abuja recording fresh reductions

Motorists in Lagos now pay N1,265 per litre after a N35 cut, while Abuja's pump price falls by N15 to N1,335

Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom have the cheapest NNPC petrol price at N1,235 per litre, while Bauchi records the highest at N1,385

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has released new pump prices for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, across its retail outlets nationwide, with motorists in Lagos and Abuja benefiting from fresh price reductions.

A market survey carried out by Legit.ng on Sunday, August 2, showed that NNPC retail stations in Lagos are now dispensing petrol at N1,265 per litre, down from N1,300 previously.

Motorists get some relief as NNPC releases new nationwide petrol prices Photo: AFP

Source: UGC

The latest adjustment represents a N35 reduction for motorists in Lagos.

In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, the state-owned oil company also reduced the pump price by N15 per litre, with petrol now selling at N1,335, compared to N1,350 previously.

NNPC releases new petrol prices nationwide

A review of the updated NNPC price list shows that Bauchi has the highest pump price at N1,385 per litre.

The state is followed by Adamawa and Zamfara, where motorists pay N1,370 per litre, while Gombe and Kaduna retail petrol at N1,365 per litre.

At the lower end, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom have the cheapest NNPC petrol price at N1,235 per litre.

Lagos follows at N1,265, while motorists in Sokoto pay N1,282 per litre. Abia, Imo, Ogun and Rivers sell at N1,295, while Delta, Ondo, Osun and Taraba retail petrol at N1,300 per litre.

Full list of NNPC petrol prices by state

Lagos – N1,265

Abuja – N1,335

Abia – N1,295

Adamawa – N1,370

Akwa Ibom – N1,235

Bauchi – N1,385

Bayelsa – N1,235

Borno – N1,335

Cross River – N1,350

Delta – N1,300

Ebonyi – N1,355

Enugu – N1,350

Gombe – N1,365

Jigawa – N1,352

Imo – N1,295

Kaduna – N1,365

Katsina – N1,312

Kebbi – N1,312

Kogi – N1,360

Ogun – N1,295

Ondo – N1,300

Osun – N1,300

Rivers – N1,295

NNPC adjusts petrol prices nationwide following fresh market review. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Sokoto – N1,282

Taraba – N1,300

Yobe – N1,340

Zamfara – N1,370

Dangote resume free petrol loading

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has opened the sale of PMS, also known as petrol, to all licensed marketers, ending its previous consortium marketing arrangement.

Dangote Refinery also reduced its ex-gantry PMS price and aligned its coastal loading price with the ex-gantry price, eliminating the previous pricing difference between the two channels.

The refinery said all qualified marketers can now purchase products directly from its loading gantry, widening access to locally refined petrol and allowing more participants to source fuel without going through intermediary arrangements.

Source: Legit.ng