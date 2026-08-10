Australia's government launched an online portal where foreigners can practise sample questions ahead of the official citizenship test

The practice test gives users 45 minutes to work through 20 multiple-choice questions in a timed format

Australia's government confirmed the sample questions will differ from those asked on the actual test day

Australia has created a dedicated online portal giving foreign nationals the chance to prepare for the country's citizenship test before sitting the real exam.

The Australian government's Department of Home Affairs hosts the practice platform, which is designed for those who are not exempt from completing the citizenship test as part of their application process. The tool allows users to familiarise themselves with the format and style of questions they are likely to encounter, helping them build confidence ahead of the official sitting.

Australia launches practice test for foreigners preparing for citizenship exam. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Jesse Thompson/John W. Banagan

Source: Getty Images

Australia: What the practice test involves

The portal makes clear that the questions featured are not the actual questions used during formal assessments.

A notice on the site states:

"This is a sample test only. The questions will be different on the day of the test."

Users are given a timed window to complete the exercise. According to the platform, candidates have 45 minutes to answer 20 multiple-choice questions, mirroring the structure of the real citizenship test.

Australia: How to access the portal

The practice test is available at citizenshippracticetest.homeaffairs.gov.au. Prospective citizens can visit the site, run through the sample questions within the allotted time, and get a sense of what to expect when the actual test day arrives.

Australia's citizenship test covers topics related to the country's values, history, and system of government.

Passing the test is a requirement for most applicants seeking to become Australian citizens, making preparation tools such as this a practical resource for the many thousands of people going through the naturalisation process each year.

Australia gives an update on citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia listed seven categories of foreigners who are exempt from taking its citizenship test.

The exemptions include applicants aged 17 or younger, those aged 60 or older, certain former Australian citizens, and people with permanent physical or mental incapacity.

Source: Legit.ng