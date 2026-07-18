First HoldCo's share price climbed 9.98% to a record N79.35, raising the value of Femi Otedola's 20.42% stake to about $530 million

Otedola has invested more than N250 billion to become the company's largest shareholder through a series of share purchases

Investors are optimistic ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings after it reported a N321.1 billion pre-tax profit in the first quarter

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has seen the value of his investment in First HoldCo Plc rise to about $530 million, following a sharp rally in the company's share price.

On July 15, 2026, First HoldCo shares gained the maximum daily limit of 9.98%, closing at an all-time high of N79.35 on the Nigerian Exchange.

Billionaire Femi Otedola's Wealth Jumps as First HoldCo Shares Hit Record High, Stake Tops $530m

Source: UGC

The surge further strengthens Otedola's position as the largest shareholder in the parent company of First Bank of Nigeria.

The latest market rally comes as investors position ahead of the company's second-quarter 2026 earnings, due for release on July 24.

Market optimism has been driven by the group's strong first-quarter performance, which recorded a profit before tax of N321.1 billion (about $231 million).

Otedola expands investment in First HoldCo

Otedola has consistently increased his stake in First HoldCo over the past two years through a series of major share acquisitions.

After becoming the company's largest shareholder in 2021 and taking over as chairman in January 2024, he intensified his investment strategy with several high-value transactions.

These included a N14.8 billion share purchase at N40.06 per share in December, a N43.4 billion open-market acquisition at N79 per share in May, and a N29.6 billion private placement at N44 per share in June.

As a result of these investments, Otedola now owns approximately 9.29 billion shares, representing a 20.42% stake in the financial services group. Overall, he has invested more than N250 billion of his personal funds, without relying on borrowed capital, to build his ownership position.

Billionaire Femi Otedola's Wealth Jumps as First HoldCo Shares Hit Record High, Stake Tops $530m

Source: UGC

Capital raise strengthens First HoldCo

The company's recent private placement, completed in June, increased its share capital to N525.6 billion, comfortably exceeding regulatory capital requirements.

In addition, shareholders have approved plans to raise another N253.1 billion, providing the financial institution with additional capital to support future growth and strengthen its balance sheet.

The combination of strong financial results, fresh capital injections, and sustained investor confidence has continued to drive demand for First HoldCo shares, helping push the stock to a record valuation.

Source: Legit.ng