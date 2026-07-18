Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published the full list of countries whose citizens qualify for the unified e-visa scheme in 2026

The e-visa allows a single entry and permits a stay of up to 30 days within a 120-day validity window from the date of issue

Applicants must submit their request between 86 and 4 days before their planned entry date through the Russian Foreign Ministry's official platform

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the complete list of countries whose nationals are eligible to apply for the country's unified electronic visa in 2026, alongside the full conditions governing its use.

According to the official guidance published by the Consular Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citizens from 64 countries are currently approved for the scheme, with the list formally endorsed by the Russian Government.

Russia has listed all the countries eligible for its unified e-visa. Photo Credit: Gavril Grigorov

Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible for Russia's unified e-visa

The following countries are eligible:

1. Austria.

2. Bahrain.

3. Belgium.

4. Bhutan.

5. Bulgaria.

6. Cambodia.

7. China.

8. Croatia.

9. Cyprus.

10. Czech Republic.

11. Denmark.

12. Estonia.

13. Eswatini.

14. Finland.

15. France.

16. Germany.

17. Greece.

18. Hungary.

19. Iceland.

20. India.

21. Indonesia.

22. Iran, Islamic Republic.

23. Ireland.

24. Italy.

25. Japan.

26. Jordan.

27. Kenya.

28. Korea, Democratic People's Republic.

29. Kuwait.

30. Latvia.

31. Liechtenstein.

32. Lithuania.

33. Luxembourg.

34. Malaysia.

35. Malta.

36. Mexico.

37. Monaco.

38. Myanmar.

39. Netherlands.

40. North Macedonia.

41. Norway.

42. Oman.

43. Papua New Guinea.

44. Philippines.

45. Poland.

46. Portugal.

47. Romania.

48. Saint Lucia.

49. San Marino.

50. Saudi Arabia.

51. Singapore.

52. Slovakia.

53. Slovenia.

54. Spain.

55. Sweden.

56. Switzerland.

57. Taiwan, China.

58. Tonga.

59. Trinidad and Tobago.

60. Turkey.

61. Turkmenistan.

62. Vatican.

63. Viet Nam.

64. Zimbabwe.

Key conditions for Russia e-visa application

The ministry outlined the following conditions that all applicants must meet and observe:

1. Applications must be submitted no earlier than 86 days and no later than 4 days before the intended date of entry into Russia.

2. Applications are submitted through a personal account on the Russian Foreign Ministry's dedicated website or via its official mobile application.

3. A processing fee is charged and is non-refundable regardless of the outcome; children under six years of age are exempt from the consular fee.

4. Processing takes no longer than 4 calendar days from the date the completed application is submitted.

5. The unified e-visa is a single-entry visa, valid for 120 days from the date of issue, with a permitted stay of no more than 30 days from the date of entry.

6. The day of arrival and the day of departure each count as separate days toward the 30-day limit.

7. Applicants are not required to provide an invitation letter, hotel booking confirmation, or any other document confirming the purpose of travel.

8. The e-visa covers private visits, business trips, tourism, and participation in scientific, cultural, socio-political, economic, and sporting events.

9. All travellers must hold valid medical insurance covering the full duration of their stay in Russia, except citizens of countries exempted on a reciprocity basis.

10. Passports must be machine-readable, valid for at least 6 months from the date of application, and contain sufficient blank pages for border stamps.

11. Minor children listed in a parent's passport must each have a separate e-visa application submitted on their behalf.

12. Any incorrect information provided in the application may result in the visa being revoked at the border or within Russian territory.

13. Extensions to the e-visa or the permitted period of stay are only granted in cases of medical emergency or force majeure circumstances and are handled by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Travellers who already hold a valid regular Russian visa in their passport do not need to apply for the unified e-visa and may enter under the existing visa without the restrictions associated with the electronic scheme.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Russia had named the only three African countries whose citizens are eligible for its unified e-visa in 2026.

Russia: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Russia had listed the African countries eligible for visa-free entry.

South Africa is the standout exception among African nations. Citizens holding any type of South African passport can visit Russia for up to 90 days without a visa, with the exemption applying to tourism and general visits but not to work, study, or permanent residence.

Every other African country on the exemption list is restricted to holders of diplomatic and service passports only, meaning ordinary citizens travelling on regular passports will still need to obtain a visa before entry.

Source: Legit.ng