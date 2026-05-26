A young lady shared her experience as she celebrated bagging a master’s degree at the University of Ibadan

She shared her experience during her Bachelor’s degree at Adeleke University as she bagged a master’s at University of Ibadan

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady

A Nigerian lady named Racheal narrated her academic journey as she bagged a master’s degree from the University of Ibadan.

The fresh master’s graduate shared her ordeal during her undergraduate days in Adeleke University.

Adeleke University Graduate Who Was on Scholarship Bags Master’s Degree from University of Ibadan

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan master’s student shares experience

On her LinkedIn page, Racheal T shared how she got a scholarship to study at Adeleke University for her bachelor’s degree.

Her LinkedIn post read:

“It’s a year of Thanksgiving. I’m part of those that would say, “Grace brought me this far.” How many of us made a promise to God in secondary school when writing O’level? Well, I did. I told God I wouldn’t write the exam twice.

"It’s funny how I thought passing O’level was the highest mountain I would ever face in life. I thought once I conquered it, every other thing would go smoothly, but I was wrong. I came through mountains higher than that, but the Lord was consistent in His wins.

"I remember making a promise then that upon seeing my good result, I would shout 100 hallelujahs, then do a thanksgiving fasting and prayer, and also a money thanksgiving to church (with the money my mum promised if I passed the exams). God answered. I passed. Upon reaching home, I stood at the gate shouting my hallelujah. Thanks to Moyinoluwa Thomas for doing the counting for me that day till I reached 100. It was a day of joy.

"Afterwards, I started processing schools. I wrote Ahmadu Bello University Post UTME, then my big mum also told me about a scholarship opportunity at Adeleke University. Law was filled up at Adeleke University, so I chose Mass Communication, which I love anytime, any day.

"But I was left in a state of dilemma when my ABU Post UTME result came out really good, and I was given Law. I felt, oh, let me just go for Law and leave this private school stuff jare. In my head, no strike in private schools. My mum was also disturbed, saying she actually didn’t like the idea of putting her two of her children in the North.

"But my mind really wanted Law. It was one of the most disturbing periods of my life, but eventually, with God’s conviction and people’s support, I proceeded into Adeleke University, being a beneficiary of the Senator, now Governor, Ademola Adeleke 2017 scholarship. Senator Ademola Adeleke , thank you Sir.

"Truly, looking back, it wasn’t a decision I regret. God was faithful till the end. And now, I now hold an M.A. degree in Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan, with distinction. Just say glorryyyyyyyy 🙇nAnd guess what! I’m not stopping there, PhD is the goal."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng