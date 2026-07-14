The US Embassy in Nigeria issued a reminder on July 14, 2026, listing approved uses for the B1/B2 visa

Business meetings, family visits, and tourism are the only permitted purposes under the B1/B2 visa category

The embassy warned that misusing a B1/B2 visa could lead to permanent visa ineligibility for affected holders

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has cautioned holders of the B1/B2 visa to ensure they use the document strictly for its approved purposes, warning that violations could permanently bar them from obtaining a US visa in the future.

The embassy issued the reminder on Monday, July 14, 2026, clarifying the three categories of travel the B1/B2 visa covers: attending business meetings, visiting family members, and tourism.

US Embassy Nigeria warns B1/B2 visa holders about strict compliance with approved travel purposes. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The statement read:

"Reminder: Here's what you CAN use your U.S. B1/B2 Visa for: Business meetings, Visiting family, Tourism. Remember; Improper use of your U.S. B1/B2 visa can result in permanent ineligibility for a visa in the future."

What the B1/B2 visa permits

The B1/B2 is a non-immigrant visa issued for temporary visits to the United States. The B1 component covers business-related travel such as attending conferences, negotiating contracts, or consulting with associates. The B2 component applies to leisure travel, including tourism, holidays, and visiting relatives.

Activities that fall outside these categories, such as taking up paid employment, enrolling in a full academic programme, or conducting activities reserved for other visa classes, constitute misuse under US immigration rules.

Consequences of misuse

The embassy's warning signals that Nigerian travellers found in violation of their visa conditions risk consequences that extend well beyond a single trip. A finding of improper use can result in permanent ineligibility, meaning the individual may never qualify for a US visa again regardless of the category applied for in the future.

US Customs and Border Protection officers at ports of entry have the authority to question travellers about the nature of their visit and to deny admission if the stated purpose does not align with the visa held.

The embassy's reminder comes amid sustained interest among Nigerians in travelling to the United States, driven in part by the ongoing japa wave, a term used locally to describe the mass emigration of Nigerians seeking better opportunities abroad.

Visa misuse results in permanent ineligibility and denial of future U.S. travel opportunities. Photo credit: SimpleImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US pauses visa operations in 3 African countries

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government has suspended all visa processing operations at its embassies in South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda, linking the move directly to the ongoing Ebola outbreak across the region.

The halt took effect on May 18, 2026, and applies simultaneously to the US embassies in Juba, Kinshasa, and Kampala. Both immigrant visa categories and the full range of nonimmigrant categories are affected, covering tourists, students, business travellers, and exchange visitors, among others.

Source: Legit.ng