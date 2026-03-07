President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on media and public communication, Daniel Bwala, has reacted to the outrage that followed his interview on international media, Al Jazeera

Bwala, in a statement on Saturday, March 7, explained that most of his critics on the interviews are members of the opposition who have no alternative policies to offer Nigerians

The presidential aide also noted that he was not the only appointee who was once a critic of President Bola Tinubu and that US President Donald Trump had given appointments to many of his critics

Daniel Bwala, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on media and public communication, has commented on the outrage that followed his interview on Al Jazeera's Head-to-Head show, where many of his statements when he was in the opposition were used against him during the media chat.

The presidential aide, in a press statement on Saturday, March 7, explained that he was not the only former critic of President Tinubu who is now a member of his cabinet. He noted that "Half of Donald Trump’s cabinet is made up of people who once spoke against him, and quite a number of people in our own cabinet also spoke against President Tinubu in the past."

Bwala knocks opposition over Al Jazeera interview

Bwala added that most of his critics at the interviews could not stand to talk with local TV anchors, not to mention the international ones. He expressed the confidence that he has been defending and promoting President Tinubu's administration policies with ease. He vowed never to dodge or duck interviews on matters that concern Tinubu's government.

He revealed that he was contacted by Head to Head, "stating that they wanted to challenge our government on security, the economy, and corruption." The presidential aide explained that the medium never mentioned that his past would be challenged in their "six months of communication." He then faulted Al Jazeera for poor "ethically and professionally" practices, stating that he was supposed to be informed before that.

The presidential aide accused the anchor, Mehdi Hassan, of practising an “opposition research-style journalism,” and claimed that most of the quotes he read about him from organisations and groups were not accurate and that some of them were fake news.

Bwala takes a swipe at the opposition

He added that most of his critics during the interviews are members of the opposition or their supporters and that he was not bothered about it, adding that "their temporary excitement over the interview has not lasted and will not last." He said the opposition lacked a vision and a mission to conduct and manage a political party while seeking to manage the country.

Bwala argued that the opposition did not have alternative policies or programmes for Nigerians. He challenged the opposition to also feature on the Al Jazeera show to defend their alternatives.

He then called for a second round in the interview while expressing his gratitude to supporters who have reached out and encouraged him, while stating his admiration for Mehdi Hassan.

