Umuahia, Abia state - Ben Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, has paid a condolence visit to Mayor Lucky Igbokwe (Don Lulu) following the passing of his mother, Dame Peace Onyekwulechi Igbokwe.

The deputy speaker led a delegation to the Igbokwe family residence in Umuawa Alaocha, Umuahia, on Sunday, November 9.

He expressed deep sympathy and offered words of comfort to Mayor Igbokwe and his family, urging them to take solace in the understanding that “God is the owner of life.”

Ben Kalu praises late mother of Mayor Lucky Igbokwe

Kalu described Dame Peace Igbokwe’s passing at the age of 60 as painful yet fulfilling,

According to the lawmaker, the deceased lived long enough to witness her son’s remarkable achievements as a successful businessman, philanthropist, and respected community leader.

“It would have been painful if she didn’t witness a bit of who you have become,” Kalu said, commending Don Lulu for the love, honour, and care he showed his mother throughout her lifetime.

Calling Igbokwe a brother and friend, the deputy speaker said the visit was a show of solidarity, friendship, and respect, adding that the people of Abia hold Don Lulu in high esteem for his contributions to the state and society.

Mayor Lucky Igbokwe reacts to Ben Kalu's visit

Reacting, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe expressed gratitude to Hon. Kalu and his entourage for their visit and words of encouragement following the passing of his mother.

He revealed that his late mother had bravely battled illness for over 24 years, vowing to uphold her values and continue her legacy of love, faith, and service.

Legit.ng gathers that those of the deputy speaker's entourage include: Stanley Ohajuruka, Executive Director, Finance and Administration, South East Development Commission, Martins Azubuike, Commissioner Representing South East at the FCT Civil Service Commission, Chijioke Chukwu, Commissioner Representing South East at the North West Development Commission, Mike Ukoha, Commissioner Representing South East at the South West Development Commission, Rev. Emmanuel Trumps Eke, Commissioner Representing Abia State at the National Population Commission, Dame Blessing Nwagba, Former Member, Abia State House of Assembly, among others.

Southeast Unity: Ben Kalu, Mayor Igbokwe in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mayor Igbokwe, a philanthropist and former Abia governorship aspirant, paid a courtesy visit to Deputy Speaker Kalu in Abuja.

During the visit, Igbokwe commended Kalu’s leadership, especially his role in establishing the South East Development Commission, describing it as transformative for regional development.

Both leaders emphasised collaboration to promote peace, unity, and sustainable progress in Abia and the southeast.

