Respected man of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has shared a striking encounter she had with a strange woman.

The man of God said the woman suddenly came up and claimed God told her that Pastor Adeboye was her husband.

One shocking thing about the woman was that she was married and Pastor Adeboye was also married.

Pastor Adeboye told the woman categorically that there was no way the two of them could marry each other since they were both married.

Shockingly, the woman refused to give up on her avowed quest to marry Pastor Adeboye.

He said:

"Several years ago, a woman just woke up one morning. She came to my office and said 'God has told me that you are my husband.' I said 'ah ah! How can God say I'm your husband? I'm a pastor, and I'm happily married.' And she herself was married. She was a big woman working with WAEC. And one of her sons was a manager of a bank in Ota. But not a young lady. From the look of things, she might even be older than I. She said God told me you are my husband. I said not me. We sent for her husband, she didn't change. We brought the man to the police, and they told her 'stop coming to the Camp.' She said 'you are joking.' She told my wife 'you don't allow me to marry him, I will kill you.'

Matters became worse when one day, Pastor Adeboye travelled to London, UK and the woman called him on the phone.

The man of God said he did not know how the woman found out that he was travelling to the UK.

The woman told him she was coming to his hotel room to meet him, but the pastor threatened to call the police.

At last, Pastor Adeboye got tired and then prayed about the situation. He said the woman died and she was brought to Nigeria lifeless.

He shared the testimony in a video posted on TikTok by @gmfg_tv_official.

Reactions to testimony shared by Adeboye

@Joseph adenekan said:

"When you talk against man of God you will not escape the wrath of God."

@user6115520703259 said:

"This is a true and difficult testimony, Who so ever that will not allow me to rest ,o lord cosumed by fire."

