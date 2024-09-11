Primate Elijah Ayodele has advised influential Kano politician, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to halt his purported presidential aspiration in 2027

Kano, Kano state - The spiritual leader of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has asked Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, not to re-contest in the future.

Primate Ayodele's message comes as Nigerian politicians prepare for the 2027 general election.

Rabiu Kwankwaso is looking to contest for the Nigerian presidency for the second time in 2027. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Legit.ng reports that Kwankwaso, 67, served as governor of Kano state from 1999 to 2003 and from 2011 to 2015. After he lost his re-election in 2003, he was appointed the first minister of defence of the fourth republic, a position he enjoyed from 2003 to 2007, under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He was later elected to the senate in 2015, serving one term under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Kano Central senatorial district.

He became a member of the NNPP during the electioneering for the 2023 poll and is expected to contest for the presidency on the platform of the party in 2027.

Amid the possibility of vying for the presidency again, Primate Ayodele counselled Kwankwaso not to waste his resources.

The cleric said in a video posted on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, September 11:

“Kwankwaso, forget your presidency. I’m not seeing you winning. I’m not seeing you winning the presidency. Don’t waste money.”

Watch the video below:

Ayodele speaks amid hardship

