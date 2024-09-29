President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe as the DG of the Nigeria-China strategic partnership

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday morning, September 29, by one of the presidential aides on media, Bayo Onanuga

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria and China, among others, recently agreed to collaborate on expanding the African country’s rail network

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Joseph Tegbe as director-general (DG) and global liaison for the Nigeria-China strategic partnership.

The alliance was reached by the two countries during Tinubu’s visit in early September.

President Bola Tinubu gives appointment to Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Joseph Tegbe to oversee Nigeria-China partnership

The appointment was disclosed in a statement on Sunday, September 28, by Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy.

Tegbe, a 1988 first-class graduate in civil engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), will report directly to the President.

The 58-year-old is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

The new appointee is expected to submit a strategic action plan to enable Nigeria to benefit from the agreements between the two countries in Beijing.

As the czar of the strategic partnership, the presidency said he would lead day-to-day operations, engage continuously with the Chinese counterparts, and ensure that all deliverables are met and synchronised with national development goals.

At the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), President Xi Jinping pledged 360 billion yuan, or about $51 billion, in new financing to African nations in the next three years. He also pledged support for 30 infrastructure projects to boost connectivity across the continent and create one million jobs.

During his official visit before the FOCAC, President Tinubu also obtained a commitment from President Xi to support Nigeria’s economic diversification plans, infrastructure development, technology transfer, and job creation.

Nigeria and China, among others, agreed to collaborate on expanding Nigeria’s rail network, upgrading power distribution, and creating new industrial parks.

The two countries committed to establishing hospital alliances and collaborating on medical research. Under the agreement, Chinese healthcare professionals will be deployed to support Nigeria’s healthcare system.

China and Nigeria agreed to collaborate to advance education and talent development, focusing on vocational training, STEM education, and academic exchanges. Joint initiatives, such as establishing engineering technology academies and providing scholarships, will help equip Nigerian youth with skills needed in a modern workforce.

The two countries also planned to improve Nigeria’s agricultural practices through knowledge sharing, technology transfer and investment in sustainable farming techniques.

Joseph Tegbe's education and experience

After his education at Federal Government College, Ogbomosho, and OAU, he had about 35 years of experience in business strategy.

He was the senior partner and head of advisory services at KPMG in Africa, with a portfolio and responsibilities that included the Middle East. He has worked for many Fortune 500 companies and African conglomerates, advising on strategic planning, investment, and portfolio reviews.

He also led subnational governments, such as Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Benue, and Bayelsa, in investment drives to South Africa, Denmark, China, India, Singapore, and the UAE.

Tinubu appoints 7 directors for NTA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved the appointment of seven directors for the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Tinubu reappointed Ayo Adewuyi as director in charge of news, while Ibrahim Aliyu will serve as director of special duties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng