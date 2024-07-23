Amid the back and forth between the chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and the federal government, the Senate has voiced concerns in the petroleum sector

Federal lawmakers have moved to investigate alleged economic sabotage in the nation's petroleum sector

Godswill Akpabio has inaugurated the Senate ad-hoc committee to investigate and address the issues undermining investors' confidence in the sector

He mandated the Senate committee to identify and hold accountable those responsible for sabotaging the petroleum industry

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio has shared his thoughts on the petroleum sector following the recent revelation by Aliko Dangote, the chairman of the Dangote Refinery, concerning the marketization of his product.

Amid Dangote Refinery saga, Senate concludes moves to investigate economic sabotage in the petroleum sector. Photo credit: Aliko Dangote, Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

Concerns over economic sabotage in petroleum sector

Akpabio raised alarm over the persistent economic sabotage that has undermined investor confidence in the petroleum sector, urging the Senate to identify and hold those accountable for the criminal acts.

Akpabio inaugurates Senate ad-hoc committee

As reported by Channels TV, Akpabio made the declaration on Monday, July 22, during the inauguration of the Senate ad-hoc committee to investigate alleged sabotage in the sector.

The Senate President stated that it is not merely an investigation but a rescue mission for the nation’s future.

Buttressing his point, Akpabio noted that it is a matter of national security and sovereignty and, if left unchecked, could cripple the economy for generations to come.

The Senate leader therefore charged members of the committee to collaborate with relevant agencies, industry experts, and stakeholders to uncover the root causes of the economic saboteurs, leaving no stone unturned.

A statement by the special assistant on media and communication to the President of the Senate, Anietie Ekong quoted Senator Akpabio to have said:

"I charge the members of this ad-hoc committee to approach this task with the utmost diligence, transparency, and commitment. Your mandate is to conduct a thorough investigation, leaving no stone unturned."

Dangote names NNPC personnel who own blending plants abroad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote disclosed that many NNPC personnel own blending plants abroad.

The Nigerian billionaire said that the government allows the importation of inferior products into the country.

Dangote’s statements have sparked debate among Nigerians, the majority of whom support the billionaire in their quest to end petrol imports in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng